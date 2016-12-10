Foundation Assists Charity Amoah Memorial School

Adientem (W/R), Dec. 10, GNA - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Print Aid Foundation(PAF) in Accra, Mr Coby Asmah says his outfit is poised to partner the charity Amoah Memorial school complex at Adientem and equip it with the state of the art technology.

He therefore challenged the students to have the zeal and the urge to learn more about the computer and be in tune with modern technology to be able to compete favourably in the globalised village.

Mr Asmah gave the advice when his outfit made a presentation of 10 computers and the award of scholarships to two students of the school at Adientem, a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region.

The donation forms part of the first in a series of presentations to 10 schools in the country by PAF, a printing firm in Accra.

Making the presentation, Mr Asmah said it was the commitment of PAF to ensure that children who did not have access to education would have to compete with the outside world through enhance modern technology.

In another development, PAF made a scholarship package to the parents of Emmanuella Elorm Amo, a JHS form two pupil and Seth Dentu Gyampo, a class four pupil.

Under the scholarship package, PAF is to pay GHâ‚µ 840.00 to cover the fees of Seth and GHÈ¼ 990.00 for Emmanuella for a year, which wa subject to renewal if they continue to produce good academic results.

Presenting the cheques, which covered their school fees from the 2016/2017 academic year, Mr Asmah appealed to the parents to motivate their children to learn extra hard at home.

Receiving the cheques Mr Victor Gyampo and Mr Luis Amo thanked the Foundation and promised to monitor their children to learn at home to justify the package they have received.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Mathias Broohm, a retired Educationist, appealed to ICT instructors to teach the children very well to be able to access relevant information from the internet to enhance academic output.

The Chairman of the School Management Board, Rev Jonathan Yaw Amoako appealed to government to assist private schools since they played a pivotal role in national development.

He said in spite of the challenges, private schools had excelled over the years and asked government to assist the School with some basic educational inputs and a vehicle.

The Proprietress of the School, Madam Faustina Amoah said the academic facility would provide a solid foundation for children through good quality education delivery and assist them to unearth their innate potentialities to advance the cause of humanity.

The School which was established in 1996 at Sekondi with only one child, can now boast of a current population of 124 at its new location at Adientem in Takoradi

GNA