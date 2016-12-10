IMANI lists 5 key issues Akufo-Addo gov’t should tackle

Policy think tank IMANI Ghana has listed some five key areas that it believes the new New Patriotic Party (NPP) government should tackle with urgency.

IMANI Ghana in a statement copied citifmonline.com said the new government must immediately carry out a risk analysis of all government projects to ensure “political accountability.”

The NPP presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo emerged winner of the polls and will occupy the highest position in the land for the next four years.

IMANI Ghana in the statement signed by its founder and president, Franklin Cudjoe further admonished the next government to transform the pensions sector, determine an optimal level of taxation, avoid wasteful projects and review the single spine salary structure.

Below is the full statement from IMANI Ghana:

IMANI sets out five key priorities for the next administration.

IMANI congratulates the newly elected leader and Ghanaians for a peaceful vote.

As government revenue rises to record levels due to oil and gas production, especially with the oncoming $7bn ENI gas project, the new government will have more resources to devote to improving basic healthcare, build productive livelihoods through private-sector led job creation, deepen decentralise decision making, pumping water into neighbourhoods and building roads.

What follows is a list of areas where the new government must focus its attention in order to avoid the mistakes of the past and to develop robust management systems to ensure the country's social and economic development.

1.Risk Analysis on all Government Projects

The presidency should not become the strategic hub for policy planning from a financial and technical point of view. Political accountability resides in the executive, and that is enough. At IMANI we concede that for most strategic projects the requisite expertise may be spread across multiple ministries, departments and agencies. The Cabinet Office can be strengthened and given powers that allow it to coordinate expertise across the civil service.

We have centres of expertise that could be asked to help government create a kind of 'administrator general' role in the cabinet to vet all proposed projects. It goes without saying that such a move can only succeed if it follows a strengthening of the Cabinet Office to ensure coordination across the technical, financial and political accountability functions of the executive.

2.Truly Reform the Pension Sector

Potentially, income from pension contributions is more sustainable than oil. For as long as people continue to work, there will continue to be pension contributions. Scheme trustees can invest funds in the private sector, real estate, listed equities and government treasuries. Pension sector reforms planned nearly seven years ago, are only now being implemented and not without problems. Certainly, things can be a little faster.

3.Determine an optimal level of taxation

What level of public spending is desirable for a developing country such as Ghana? Should the government spend one-tenth, one-third or half of the national income? The size of government expenditure is naturally associated with the ideal level of tax revenue.

Taxes are a necessary evil, but a generally accepted view is that they should not be a disincentive for profitable economic activity. In Ghana, however, a lot of industry captains and the labour force complain about the tax rates. The perception in the formal sector is that it bears too much of the tax burden to achieve the government's revenue targets.

4.Avoid wasteful projects

Even though we all applauded the decision to go biometric in the last two elections, every objective observer knew we have already collected biometric details of citizens for the following purposes: national passports, the e-Zwich payments platform and the national identification system. It has been proposed that we do the same for voters' ID cards, drivers' licences and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards. A harmonised system means you may even be able to use one card for multiple systems.

Even ignoring the inconveniences and inefficiencies, the monetary costs of deploying parallel infrastructure is no small matter. Let us assume the cost of the Electoral Commission system is the benchmark. A crude estimate of the total cost is a whopping $400m. We believe we can cut $250m off this figure through harmonisation.

5.Review the single spine salary structure for the civil service and consolidate salaries.

Previous government's attempt to quadruple the salaries of public sector workers through the single spine salary scheme has been a drawback to strengthening the private sector as an innovator. The single spine scheme may appear to bring relative peace on the labour front, but for how long? Simply, single spine is a diversionary tactic embraced first by the NPP and implemented by the NDC to sidestep critical issues since the structural adjustment period.

The fundamental logic of single spine is crooked. Wage harmonisation in the public sector betrays an arrogance of central planning rarely encountered in our tepid age of policymaking. There is no credible science that can, without descending into farce, establish equivalences between different job roles in different settings. The new government must continue the gracious attempt by the NDC government to wean off many productive government agencies the payroll. A few have been removed.

Finally, the new government should consolidate salaries for all civil servants. The government bleeds profusely from allowances paid to middle to top level civil servants for many meetings, mostly needless ones. In 2016 alone, almost half of all funds set aside for wages and compensation, nearly Ghc14bn go into allowances.

Once again, we wish the newly elected leaders, President and Parliamentarians very well.

Signed,

Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President, IMANI

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana