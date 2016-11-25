CPP parliamentary candidate urges stronger support for women

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Nov 25, GNA - The Convention Peoples Party's (CPP) parliamentary candidate for New Juaben South, the Reverend Mrs. Naomi Owusu-Sekyere, has urged stronger support for women, contesting next month's general election.

She said it was not enough to encourage women to contest for elective positions but to help them out with some vital election campaign materials and logistics.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Koforidua, under its election project dubbed 'Women's Platform', she it had not been easy for them to run their campaign because of funding challenges.

The platform created by the national wire service, provides the opportunity for female candidates, to share their development vision with voters.

The Rev Mrs. Owusu-Skeyere indicated that printing campaign 'T'-shirts, posters and other materials, moving volunteers from community-to-community and feeding them, involved a huge budget.

That was why groups and institutions advocating increasing participation of women in the political decision process, should give some push to them.

She asked that they went beyond advocacy and provided financial and material backing.

She noted that, those without money would have their election campaign struggle and stood no chance of winning the polls.

The Rev Mrs. Owusu-Sekyere, a mother of three, cautioned that if care was not taken many of them could become frustrated and might not dare in the future to contest any election.

She has been relying largely on her salary and support from the husband to run her campaign.

She is contesting the constituency seat with three other candidates, all of them men - Dr. Asibey-Yeboah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Ransford Owusu-Boakye, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Nana Oboadie Boateng, People's National Congress (PNC).

GNA