Political party leaders to commit to peace on November 23- Peace Council Chair

The National Peace Council has set November 23, 2016, to organise a high level meeting of political party leaders and other civil society organisation to create awareness for peace ahead of the December elections.

The meeting which is being organised in collaboration with the National House of Chiefs will commit the political leaders for peace and tranquility before, during and after the elections.

This was disclosed to Joy News by the Chair of the National Peace Council, Prof Emmanuel Asante, Monday.

The call for peace follows a weekend of violence by supporters of the two leading political parties- the governing National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party which culminated in the firing of guns and the pelting of stones at the private residence of the opposition party's flagbearer.

What was expected to be a peaceful health walk in Accra by supporters of the governing party turned violent with reports of clashes between the supporters of the NDC and private security of the Nana Akufo-Addo.

The reports about the cause of the violence is contradictory with the NDC and NPP giving a different account of what happened.

Even the police, whose station is sited adjacent to the residence of the NPP flagbearer have not given a detailed account but have started investigations into the matter.

The clashes raise concerns about the preparedness of the police to maintain the peace and security in the country.

Chair of the National Peace Council believes it is time for people to put their emotions aside and imbibe the values of peace before, during and after the elections.

"Our political leaders must speak up against the acts of violence, instead of defending the indefensible," he said.

Prof Asante said everybody must do their best to ensure in this year's election.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah