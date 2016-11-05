

Omanhene of the Mpohor Traditional Area in the Western Region, Osabarima Kwaw Entsie II, has assured the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that the chiefs and people of Mpohor would support his government to succeed if he wins the December 7 presidential election.

According to the traditional ruler, the late Stephen Krakue, one of the founding fathers of the NPP, hailed from the Mpohor area and that the people have always supported the 'elephant' party.

“It was the late Stephen Krakue who initiated most of the development projects in this area when he was a member of Busia’s government. The projects included schools, clinic and pipe-borne water,” he disclosed.

He stated, “So the people of Mpohor are poised to support the next NPP government to implement its intended policies and even others the party has not mentioned, if it wins the December 7 polls.”

Osabarima Kwaw Entsie stated this when Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace at Mpohor as part of Nana Addo’s three-day tour of the Western Region.

This is the second time Nana is touring the region ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He has already toured the northern part of the region.

The chief commended the NPP standard bearer for starting the second phase of his three-day campaign in the region from Mpohor and also seeking the blessings of the traditional rulers at the palace.

He noted that the people of Mpohor consider the NPP’s standard bearer as a brave person, who is capable of winning the 2016 presidential poll.

He appealed to Nana Addo not to forget the people of Mpohor when the NPP emerges victorious in the poll.

He urged the next NPP government to help complete a state-of-the-art community centre, which was started by a former NPP MP for the area, Evans Amoah in honour of the late Stephen Krakue.

Nana Akufo-Addo was grateful to the chiefs and people of Mpohor for the warm welcome accorded him and promised that the next NPP government would never forget the people.

He told the traditional rulers at the palace that he was in the area to introduce himself to them and seek their permission to campaign in the area.

Prior to addressing a mammoth rally at the community’s park, the NPP flag bearer and his entourage had visited the tomb of the late Stephen Krakue where he laid a wreath on behalf of the party and interacted briefly with family members.

Commercial activities at the Mpohor area came to a standstill due to the presence of Nana Akufo-Addo and his campaign team in the area. Nana Addo was mobbed by residents who abandoned their commercial activities.

The residents also praised the previous NPP administration for the construction of some roads, health and educational facilities in the area.

They also stressed the need for all registered voters in the community, who have become impoverished under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, to vote massively for the NPP to ensure prosperity in Ghana.

The residents bemoaned the fact that most social intervention programmes like the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) introduced by the erstwhile NPP administration under President Kufuor had collapsed.

“We are hopeful that the NPP would resuscitate the scheme to benefit all Ghanaians when given the mandate,” they indicated.

There was excitement when Nana Addo and his entourage finally got to the Mpohor Park to address hundreds of residents and party supporters.

Nana Addo told the gathering that all the policies of the NPP contained in the party’s 2016 manifesto would be implemented to benefit all Ghanaians.

He appealed to the electorate to vote massively for him and the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpohor, Alex Agyekum, to ensure effective development next year.

Radio Interview

Touching on National Farmers’ Day, Nana Addo praised the hardworking Ghanaian farmers for working hard to produce the food for consumption and industrial use in spite of the numerous difficulties.

Speaking in an interview with Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM earlier, Nana Addo assured farmers that the next NPP government would implement policies that would improve their lives.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Mpohor

