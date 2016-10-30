Senyo Hosi named outstanding Oil and Gas personality at OGGA 2016

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber for Bulk Oil Distributors ( CBOD), Senyo Hosi, has been named the Most Outstanding Oil and Gas Personality (downstream) at the Oil and Gas Ghana Industry awards (OGGA 2016).

Senyo Hosi, who was appointed head of the Chamber in 2013, was presented with a citation by Jubert Communication, publishers of the Offshore Ghana oil and gas Magazine who are the organisers of the awards.

The magazine commended Mr. Hosi for his leadership of the chamber which they said “has become one of the most effective lobbying and advocacy groups in Ghana and demonstrated a remarkable capacity to push through the group's collective agenda on many relevant issues.”

“The Chamber of Bulk Distributors, under Mr. Hosi's effective leadership, has through effective advocacy sought to positively influence public policy decisions being made in Ghana in respect of the downstream petroleum industry generally and bulk oil distribution issues in particular,” the citation added.

This year's oil and gas industry awards is the 3rd edition of the event set up to recognize the achievements of local and international companies involved in Ghana oil and gas sector and reward those that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward.

The awards cover a cross-section of oil and gas stakeholders ranging from government, upstream, midstream, downstream, regulators and financial institutions.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana