The Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu has urged incumbent President John Mahama to ensure that he hands over power peacefully if he loses the December 7 polls.

“If you look around Ivory Coast what happened to him [Gbagbo] when he refused to cede power, his wife as well as his special aide who was causing trouble, are all languishing in prison, so the NDC and John Mahama must take a lesson from that to cede power to guarantee peace in the country,” Mac Manu added.

He said this at the launch of the party's 'Adopt a polling station' campaign in Koforidua yesterday [Saturday].

The adopt a polling station campaign is an initiative by the opposition NPP to empower its members and sympathizers to be vigilant and ensure that ballot boxes are protected at the polling stations on the Election Day.

So far the party has launched the initiative in the Western, Central, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

Mac Manu at the launch of the initiative allayed fears that, the party can't protect the votes at the polling station, and said the 'adopt a polling station' campaign is one of several ways the party is using to protect votes at the polling station level.

He said the party is greatly concerned about the activities at the various polling centres and they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that party agents are properly resourced during the elections.

“Nobody should be afraid, some people are inquiring from me, the fact that NDC may rig the election or may not cede power should they lose, let me assure you, that is not going to happen,” he said.

He explained that since the launch of the campaign about a month ago, “the enthusiasm has been good, we need more people, we need to protect the over 28,000 polling stations and if we do that, Mahama can never say he won't accept defeat, he will go.”

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonoline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin