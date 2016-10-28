1,800 Transfer Votes To Asante-Akim South

A total of 1,800 registered voters took advantage of the window of opportunity provided by the Electoral Commission (EC), the country's election management body, to transfer their votes to the Asante-Akim South constituency.

Afrifa Blankson, the Returning Officer for the area, said the figure was the highest recorded in the Ashanti Region.

He broke the news at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting held in Juaso.

The meeting brought together representatives of the various political parties contesting in the December polls, the clergy and Imams.

It was organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union (EU) to discuss ways of ensuring responsible conduct by the parties and their supporters.

Mr. Blakson stressed the need for the political parties to focus on helping their members and sympathizers to have better understanding of the electoral laws.

That, he said, was important to avert needless confusion, suspicion and tension.

They must take the trouble to teach voters how to properly thump print the ballot paper in order to significantly reduce the high number of rejected and spoilt ballots during every national election, he added.

He reminded them to also encourage their polling agents not unnecessarily interfere with the work of election officials on election day.

The party agents should accept to cooperate with the officials on election day for successful conduct of the polls across all the 137 polling centres in the constituency.

Samuel Kwasi Otchere, District Director of NCCE, said although the district was not known for electoral violence, nobody should be complacent and all must work together and obey the law.

He called on them to reject political tolerance and foul and intemperate language.

The party representatives pledged unwavering commitment to the peaceful conduct of the December general elections.

GNA