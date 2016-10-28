Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sudan | 28 October 2016 11:04 CET

Consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Sudan

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus

On October 27, 2016 Khartum hosted Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Sudan on the Deputy Ministerial level.

Belarussian delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Valentin Rybakov, Sudan delegation was led by the State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamal Ismail.

During the consultations, the parties discussed the whole range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in trade, economic, political, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as current situation in the region and prospects for its’ development.

During the visit, V.Rybakov met with the First Vice President of the Republic of the Sudan, Bakri Hassan Saleh.

In the course of the meeting with the Minister of Oil and Gas of the Republic of the Sudan, Co-Chair of Belarusian-Sudanese Joint Commission for Cooperation, Mohamed Awad, the sides considered the implementation of the agreements reached during the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also met with representatives of the Ministries of Industry, Agriculture, Investment, Higher Education and Science, International Cooperation, Public Health and Central Bank. The parties discussed the development of Belarusian-Sudanese cooperation in the relevant fields.

