High Atlas Foundation and Intrepid Foundation Unite in Post-Earthquake Recovery Efforts

Marrakech, Morocco (May 6, 2024) -- In the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck central Morocco in September 2023, the High Atlas Foundation (HAF) has remained steadfast in its commitment to supporting affected communities.

The earthquake left a trail of destruction, displacing families and disrupting livelihoods. In response, HAF and theIntrepid Foundation launched the Morocco Earthquake Appeal, rallying support for affected communities in the Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Ouarzazate and Taroudant provinces. Through this partnership, HAF has spearheaded relief efforts, providing critical aid to approximately 26,230 beneficiaries and offering much-needed relief to 5,010 households.

Essential aid, comprising food, bedding, and tents, reached 84 villages in 24 municipalities. A total of 4,678 items were distributed, including food supplies, mattresses, pillows, blankets, and tents. These provisions not only provided immediate comfort but also alleviated the physical and emotional suffering of affected communities.

The impact of this partnership extends beyond material assistance as communities have shared stories of strength and gratitude, emphasizing the significance of solidarity and compassion in times of adversity.

"The earthquake took everything from us. We lost everything in the earthquake. When the High Atlas Foundation came to our village and provided us with food, blankets, and tents, they gave us hope when we had none," said Said from Anmeter village. Rakia from Timichi village expressed appreciation stating, “Those blankets were more than just a means to ward off the cold; they symbolized the warmth of humanity, reminding us that we were not alone in our struggle to rebuild our lives.”

Our recovery efforts transcend seasons, and we are committed to the long-term healing and progress of communities. Water and agricultural infrastructure projects remain steadfastly underway, aiming to assist farmers and rural cooperatives in revitalizing their livelihoods, while also furthering women's welfare through access to psychosocial support and empowerment initiatives.

Hala Benkhaldoun, General Manager for Intrepid in Morocco, said: “We were overwhelmed by the amazing support from our global community for our Morocco Earthquake Appeal last year, which raised vital funds for the High Atlas Foundation. Since then, the charity has worked tirelessly to provide not only immediate relief for people impacted by the earthquake, but longer term support as they rebuild their lives. We are also pleased to report that we have been able to fully restart tourism in the affected areas, bringing much-needed income to local communities.”

HAF extends its sincere gratitude to the Intrepid Foundation for their steadfast support and dedication. Together, we are supporting communities in their restoring hope, fostering resilience, and paving the way for sustainable progress.