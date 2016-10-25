Its time for real change - Greenstreet declares

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, Presidential Candidate of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has tagged Elections 2016 as time for real change in governance for accelerated development.

He said: 'Election 2016 offers Ghanaians real opportunity to once again change government through the ballot box…this is the time to bring back the CPP to form the next government.

'It is time to tell both the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Ghanaians have had enough of their 'destructive politicking''.

Mr Greenstreet noted that recent event clearly shows that both the NDC and the NPP were tired, have lost focus and deserve to take the back seat for considerable years.

He therefore challenged both parties to tell the electorate the truth and 'stop the wild propagandist promises in their respective Election 2016 manifestoes'.

The CPP Presidential Candidate said: 'People would be disappointed should they make a mistake and vote based on these promises, the flowerily ideas and promises cannot stand the test of time, it's merely campaign platform talks aimed at wooing votes, but the good news is that the Ghanaian electorate are now exposed to the deceptive politics of NDC and NPP'.

Mr Greenstreet said the sense of purpose and urgency which the CPP brought to national development had essentially been missing since its overthrow in 1966; 'it is time we restored it.

'Our people can wait no longer. This is the time for a new covenant in Ghana. We believe that the State has a binding commitment to use its power to promote high rates of economic growth and development as well as ensuring that the wealth thereof is shared equitable among Ghanaians - North and South, East and West.

'We aspire to work together with all Ghanaians to create a prosperous, just, safe, caring and united society, where there is adequate food and shelter for all and there are ample opportunities for every Ghanaian to develop their personal and social potential to its fullest.

'We shall instill in our people a culture of discipline and excellence, respect for law and order, compassion towards one another, and the idea that we are one people with a common destiny.

'We believe that unless political power is placed in the hands of the CPP, the search for real and lasting solutions to our political and social economic problems will remain elusive'.

Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, CPP Chairman and Leader also noted that the Party had identified three short-term priority areas that it would address immediately after it is elected into office to form the next government.

He mentioned the areas as job creation, with the launching of the Ghana Emergency Employment Programme aimed primarily at the youth; and essential social services such as social housing, high cost of water, electricity and sanitation.

The rest is public safety as a CPP Government's overall development policies are informed by the Party's ideology of Nkrumaism.

Prof Delle said a government of CPP would hinge on three main principles: 'Self-determination - as nation we must re-assert control over our natural resources and national interest for the sustainable and equitable development of our country.

'Social Justice which must ensure that the State has a moral and constitutional duty to promote equal opportunity and equitable rewards for all Ghanaians, irrespective of age, gender, ethnic, religious, political or other background, and Pan-Africanism which will ensure that Ghana work with Africans at home and abroad to find the common solutions to our common problems of racism, poverty, exploitation and under development'.

The CPP Chairmen therefore called on the electorate to vote massively for Mr Greenstreet and the party's Parliamentary Candidates across the country.

