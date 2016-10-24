Mahama takes campaign tour to Eastern Region

After rounding up a five-day tour of the what has become known as the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 'World Bank', President John Mahama will from Tuesday start his campaign tour of Eastern Region.

On this campaign tour like others, the President is expected to inaugurate some Community Day Senior High Schools at Takorasi in the Akwatia Constituency, Ahomahomaso in the Fanteakwa North Constituency as well as at Kwahu Fodoa in the Nkawkaw Constituency.

Mr Mahama is also expected to hold mini-rallies in many constituencies across the regions which start on Tuesday 25 and end on November 1.

The supporters of the governing party will be in an expectant mood when the President's team move to Kade Constituency, Lower West Akim Constituency at Asamankese, Ahomahomaso in the Fanteakwa North Constituency, Anyinam in the Atiwa East Constituency and Osino in the Fanteakwa South Constituency to hold min-rallies.

Other constituencies which are expected to be hotspots for campaign action as Mr Mahama holds a mini-rally are the Abuakwa South Constituency, Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Akuapim South Constituency, Ayensuano Constituency, Ofoase/Ayirebi Constituency, New Juaben North Constituency as well as the Abuakwa North Constituency.

The President is also expected to inaugurate Cocoa Roads at Kyebi and inspect the Nsawam-Aburi road during the campaign tour.

He will also travel to Odumase Krobo to join the chiefs and people of Lower Manya to celebrate the annual Nmayem festival.

There will also be a Durbar of fishermen and farmers at Sempoa in the Abetifi Constituency where Mr Mahama is expected to address them.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim