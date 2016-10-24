Tech Innovation Lab For Women Launches In Ghana

The African Women Innovators Network, an initiative of the UK-based Africa Technology Business Network (ATBN) in partnership with Women in Tech Africa– the first Business Innovation Lab will take place in Ghana from January to March 2017. It will see 30 women innovators undergo a two-day innovation bootcamp giving them the tools and opportunity to work together to develop their business ideas.

This will be followed by a six-week mentorship period where selected participants will have a unique opportunity to work with other founders and tech enthusiasts across the world, building a global network of valuable contacts in the process.

Finally the programme will culminate in a Demo Day on 8th March where finalists will have an opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas for a chance to win seed funding and three months of dedicated support to help them launch their business.

Speaking on the initiative, Eunice Baguma Ball founder ATBN said “Technology startups in Africa are a rapidly growing sector, with an emerging innovation-driven ecosystem that is serving a growing consumer base and helping to create local solutions to social challenges. The Business Innovation Lab will put women at the forefront of contributing to innovation on the continent and empower them to building a better future not only for themselves but also for other women and girls in Africa”.

Ethel Cofie founder Women in Tech Africa added “Supporting women entrepreneurs is imperative for economic growth in Africa. We are therefore delighted to be part of this collaboration dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurs to succeed across Africa”

Applications are now open for the Business Innovation Lab Ghana! Apply here: http://www.awinafrica.org



About the African Women Innovators Network

The African Women Innovators network is an initiative of the Africa Technology Business Network working in partnership with Women in Tech Africa and is funded by Comic Relief and DFID under the Common Ground Initiative fund.

About Africa Technology Business Network

The Africa Technology Business Network (ATBN) is a social enterprise working to support technology and entrepreneurship as tools for addressing key challenges in Africa.

We work with entrepreneurs, organisations and investors to accelerate innovative solutions that unlock new market opportunities and help to drive sustainable development in Africa. Visit www.africatbn.com to learn more.