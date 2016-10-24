Healthcare Delivery In Dbi Under The NDC Government

The Daffiama/Bussie/Issa district is one of the youngest districts in Ghana that was created by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in 2012.

The district since creation has numerous challenges ranging from inadequate health facilities and staff, inadequate educational infrastructures, road network and among others.

The creation of the district by the NDC government under the leadership of Proff. Atta Mills of blessed memory and John Mahama has improved many lives in the district. The young district can now boast of a good number of health facilities with competent staffs of all categories, portable water, educational infrastructures, and electricity in almost all the communities.

The district director of health services, Mr. Bolibie Joseph, since his assumption in office as the first director in 2012 has remained very committed and hardworking to improve quality healthcare delivery in the district.

One of the major challenges of healthcare delivery in the district was inadequate community-based health and planning services (CHPS) compounds and competent staff. It is an undisputable fact that the district was only having health facilities in Daffiama, Bussie, Fian, Issa, and Kojokper as health post/health centers. Owlo, Wogu, Samambo, Tabiesi, Challa and Kamahego were having Community-based health planning and services (CHPS) compounds. As at the time the district was separated from the then Nadowli district, the district was having only fourteen (14) health staffs which were woeful inadequate but now the district can counts more than a hundred health staffs.

In collaboration with the district assembly, the assembly has since been able to undertake the following projects to aid quality healthcare delivery in the district;

1. Construction and furnishing of Sazie chps

2. Construction and furnishing of Konzokala chps

3. Renovation of Samambo chps

4. Renovation of Tabiesi chps

5. Construction of a new compound in Kamahego

6. Construction and furnishing of Duang chps

7. Construction and furnishing a chps compound in Dakyie

8. Construction and furnishing of Jolinyiri chps

9. Construction and furnishing of Tuori chps

10. Furnishing of Jinpensi chps

11. Construction of staff quarters in Issa

12. Renovation of 2 staff quarters at Daffiama

13. Drilling of boreholes in all the chps compound in the district

In fact, let me use this opportunity to educate my fellow NPP members on how CHPS compounds are built in the district, CHPS compounds are not build according to communities but they are build according to electoral areas. In our district for instance, we have seven (17) electoral areas and 13 has compounds, 4 are yet to be built. However, a compound can also be provided based on the distance and the population of the community. They shouldn’t go about promising that every community will be given a chps compound if they are voted for.

The district chief executive, Mr. Fidelis Zumakpee since his appointment has worked tirelessly to improve healthcare delivery in the district and has had a very keen interest in health issues. In fact the DCE and the entire assembly must be recommended for the good work when it comes to healthcare delivery in the district. The district assembly in collaboration with the district director of health service has since signed a memorandum of understand to aid foster good healthcare delivery in the district. Hon Fidelis Zumakpee, who is very passionate about sanitation, hygiene and health in general, won the best focal hygiene person in the region hence the district won the best hygiene district in the upper west region. It is however a proud to mention that the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa district is certified as a district that has abandoned open defecation meaning every household has a toilet facility.

However, the Member of Parliament for the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa constituency, Hon Mathias Puozaa has also being supporting the district director of health service to providing quality health care in the district. From the MPs common fund, he donated assorted items to the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa district health directorate ranging from beds, blankets, drip stands, mattress, laptops, desktops, printer and its accessories, and among many others.

Healthcare delivery is nothing without mentioning Dr Sebastian Sandaare, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for the district cum constituency and also doubled as the district director of health service in the Lawra district. Dr Sandaare and a team of medical doctors and nurses of all categories moves to the district to provide free medical service to the people since the district is still young and do not have a hospital nor a medical doctor. The timely intervention and donation of medicals to the health centers in the district has contributed massively to the successful healthcare delivery in the district. A young medical doctor like Dr Sandaare who is aspiring to be the member of parliament for the district must be recommended and voted for, he has served the district financially and with all his heart and strength that demonstrated that he is a good leader that can develop the young district when voted for to represent us in parliament.

I can’t conclude without applauding the district director of health and his team for their hard works and commitment to the district. Despite the myriad of challenges but they are able to stay in this our deprived district even without some of the condition of services they were supposed to be benefiting elsewhere. The hardworking nurses, we appreciate your hard works and wonderful efforts you are putting to ensure continuous healthcare in the district. Without you out there, the district couldn’t have won the best sanitation district in the upper west region.

It is therefore imperative to note that the creation of the DBI district by the NDC and the accompanying numerous health infrastructures alone, are unprecedented development in the district. Indeed the young district has seen tremendous development under the NDC government and I entreat all both within and outside the district to vote massively for Dr Sandaare and John Mahama to continue developing our district.

