Citi FM donates desks, bunk beds to BASCO orphanage [Photos]

Ghana's leading English-speaking radio station, Citi FM, on Thursday donated some desks and bunk beds to the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The station gave the orphanage 110 desks and 30 bunk beds with support from its cherished listeners.

The station received cash donations from its listeners per an appeal it made to them to help provide the orphanage with such facilities.

Donating the items to the management of BASCO, the Administrator at Citi FM, Mr. Matthew Idun urged authorities of the orphanage to use the facilities for the purposes to which they were provided.

He also admonished the children to take their studies seriously and become useful to the society and thanked listeners of Citi FM for supporting them undertake the project.

“The welfare of the children here are very dear to our hearts. Our listeners are observing and they want to see these children being educated. That is why they helped with his project,” he added.

For his part, the Principal of BASCO, Archbishop Victory Ofori-Amoah expressed gratitude to Citi FM for the donation.

“I want to say a big thank you to every person who contributed to this donation. We thank Citi FM for making this commitment come to pass. We appreciate what you have done for us and we say may the good Lord richly bless Citi FM and all its listeners and all those who contributed to this work. I know the kids will surely study very well for the glory of the Lord.”

Citi FM has over the last decade extended support to the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor in the Eastern Region, Handivangelism at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi at Bolgatanga in Upper East region.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

