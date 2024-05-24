IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPP’s decline

IMANI Center for Policy and Education has released its latest episode of IMANI's Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election (PULSE)—the 7th since its inception.

The report shows an increase in positive sentiment towards the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on social media ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The bi-weekly report, which analyses social media discourse and public sentiment regarding the major political parties and candidates, found the positive sentiment towards the NDC rose by about 3 percentage points over the past reporting period to 14.56%.

In contrast, the report noted that “the positive sentiments of NPP, however, fell marginally from 15.76% to 15.17%.”

According to the analysis, “While the NPP still leads in positive sentiment on social media, this lead has been closed up considerably by the NDC over the period under review.”

IMANI, the Ghanaian policy think tank which authors the PULSE report, monitors discourse on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and news sites.

The report provides insights into shifting public opinions that could influence the December 7 election outcome.