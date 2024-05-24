H.E. Grace Jeanet Mason, Voltic Ghana commission ultra-modern borehole water project at Asunafo South

In a significant stride towards sustainable development and community empowerment, on Thursday, 23rd May 2024, the South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason, Voltic Ghana and the Asunafo South District Chief Executive, Honorable Frank Aduse Poku, inaugurated a multimillion-dollar ultra-modern borehole water project for the communities of Anwiam and Dantano in the Asunafo South district.

Her Excellency Grace Jeannet Mason, in her address to the gathered community members, expressed her profound happiness in witnessing the realization of a project crucial for the well-being of the people of Anwiam and Dantano. She emphasized the fundamental importance of water as a basic necessity for life and reiterated her commitment to supporting sustainable development initiatives in the Asunafo South district. Her promise to bring further projects to the area and extend assistance to the needy underscores her dedication to uplifting communities in Ghana.

Honorable Frank Aduse Poku, the District Chief Executive, conveyed his gratitude to both the South African Ambassador and Voltic Ghana for their collaborative effort in bringing this vital infrastructure project to fruition. He highlighted the significance of the borehole water project in addressing the pressing water needs of the communities and urged residents to take ownership of the facility. Honorable Poku emphasized the importance of maintenance and encouraged the community's WASH committee to oversee its upkeep diligently.

The Asunafo South district, like many others in Ghana, faces challenges in meeting the high demand for clean water. Honourable Poku’s acknowledgement of this reality and his commitment to advocating for additional projects in the future reflects a proactive approach to addressing the needs of the community.

Mr. Kwaku Frimpong, the National Voltic Sales Manager, outlined Voltic Ghana's commitment to supporting development goals and improving access to clean water across Ghana. He elucidated Voltic’s mission to expand assistance to underserved communities lacking access to safe drinking water. Mr. Frimpong’s vision for ensuring that every community in Ghana has access to clean water by 2030 underscores Voltic’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.

Nana Okogyeamang Kwaku Agyei, the chief of Dantano, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Honorable Frank Aduse Poku, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason, and Voltic Ghana for their unwavering support in addressing the water needs of the community. Nana Agyei recounted the swift response of Honorable Poku to their plea for assistance and praised the collaborative efforts that led to the timely realization of the borehole water project.

The commissioning of the ultra-modern borehole water project in Anwiam and Dantano marks a significant milestone in the journey towards improving access to clean water and fostering sustainable development in the Asunafo South district. The collaborative efforts of Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason, Voltic Ghana, and local authorities serve as a testament to the power of partnership in addressing pressing community needs and enhancing the quality of life for all residents. As the community embraces this transformative initiative, it paves the way for a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.