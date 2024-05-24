ModernGhana logo
Tension mounts in Maame Krobo Nkwanta over beheaded bodies

  Fri, 24 May 2024
Tension is brewing in Maame Krobo Nkwanta, located in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, after the gruesome discovery of two beheaded male adults.

The victims have been identified as herdsmen, and their deaths have instilled fear among residents, who are concerned about possible reprisal attacks.

The circumstances surrounding the murders remain unclear.

The beheaded bodies were found in a nearby bush by a brother of one of the deceased.

The victims had gunshot wounds on their backs and showed signs of mutilation.

In response to the incident, police personnel visited the scene to document evidence and initiate investigations.

Authorities are actively patrolling the area to prevent further violence and have requested additional reinforcement to maintain peace and avert potential reprisals.

-citinewsroom

