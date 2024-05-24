ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 24 May 2024 Business & Finance

Seasonal forex demand, payment to contractors and speculation putting pressure on the cedi – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin AdamFinance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam
LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam has explained why there is pressure on the Ghanaian cedi, resulting in recent depreciation of the local currency.

Addressing the media on Friday, May 24, the Finance Minister said seasonal forex demand, payment to contractors, and speculations are affecting the cedi.

“The recent pressures we are observing on the cedi is largely on the back of the strengthening of the US Dollar against major trading currencies, seasonal forex demand including elevated demand from corporate institutions, payment to contractors and to IPPs, high Cedi liquidity, and speculation,” Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam said.

Due to the recent pressure on the local currency, $1 is trading around GHS15 on the forex market.

Despite the concern raised by the business community, the Finance Minister insists that the cedi is still strong.

“The Cedi’s stability has continued into 2024 with a cumulative depreciation of 14.2% [from January] as of May 20, compared to 20.7% recorded in the same period in 2023.

“People may see the cedi depreciating fast recently, but if you compare the rate of depreciation this year which has been 14.2% from January to May to that of the same period last year, this year’s rate is better. So on that comparative note, we are safe to conclude that the cedi is still strong. It is very strong," Mohammed Amin Adam noted.

The Finance Minister also indicated that the cedi is expected to stabilise to improve into the medium term as the country completes debt restructuring, makes more progress on fiscal consolidation, and improves its reserves over the medium-term.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get registered - EC charges eligible citizens Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get register...

2 hours ago

Tension mounts in Maame Krobo Nkwanta over beheaded bodies Tension mounts in Maame Krobo Nkwanta over beheaded bodies

2 hours ago

Deputy Director Generals, Bernard Mensah Akoto-Ampaw GSA Deputy Director caught in age-cheating scandal

2 hours ago

If you go ahead with your skirmishes, wicked agenda to lay off workers you'll face our wrath — Tema Traditional Council cautions VALCO boss "If you go ahead with your skirmishes, wicked agenda to lay off workers you'll f...

2 hours ago

Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region

3 hours ago

Chris Dugan, NDC Communication Team Member Hopeson Adorye will strip Akufo-Addo naked if he's dared — Chris Dugan 

3 hours ago

The Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam Rate of cedi's depreciation this year better than that of last year – Finance Mi...

3 hours ago

AR: Armed robbers attack fuel station; steal GHS1 million after tying up fuel attendants A/R: Armed robbers attack fuel station; steal GHS1 million after tying up fuel a...

3 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye's arrest: Gov't is bent on using all state apparatus to cover up their corrupt practices; this is one —Buaben Asamoah Hopeson Adorye's arrest: Gov't is bent on using all state apparatus to cover up ...

3 hours ago

Henry Quartey left and Ato forson Security matters are handled behind the scenes; apologise for erring — Interior ...

Just in....
body-container-line