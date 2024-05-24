ModernGhana logo
'My arrest, detention gave me 30 years' worth of glory, political mileage' - Hopson Adorye

  Fri, 24 May 2024
Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Movement for Change has said his recent arrest and detention for the alleged publication of false gave him fame and political exposure like never before.

The Director of Special Operations for the Movement was granted bail worth GHS20,000 following his arrest on Wednesday for claiming in an interview on Accra100.5FM that the New Patriotic Party got him to detonate dynamites to scare off voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress during the 2016 general elections.

Following his release, Mr Adorye said in a video footage: “I am doing fine. In fact, I was so happy."

"What happened yesterday will take someone 25 to 30 years to get this glory," he noted.

In his view, people may think otherwise, but "it gave me political mileage" which "will take someone 30 years to get such a mileage."

“In fact, the whole world was discussing me,” Mr Adorye exclaimed.

Mr Adorye left the New Patriotic Party to join independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, who also resigned from the governing party over alleged unfairness in the processes that led up to the flagbearer race.

The Movement for Change has since formed alliances with like-minded groups with the intention of fielding Mr Kyerematen as an independent candidate in the 7 December 2024 polls.

-Classfmonline

