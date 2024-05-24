Police withdraw injunction application against #DumsorMustStop protest

The Greater Accra regional command of the Ghana Police Service has withdrawn its injunction application against the planned #DumsorMustStop vigil.

The injunction, filed on Monday, May 20, by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, was slated to be heard by the court on Friday, May 24.

Their initial decision comes after a meeting with the conveners where they contended that allowing the protest to go ahead as planned at the Revolution Square could compromise security near Jubilee House.

"The Jubilee House, which is directly opposite the Revolution Square, is the seat of Government and therefore a security zone, thus the protest and picketing at the Revolution Square may endanger public defence, public order, public safety and violate the rights and freedom of other persons," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Arhin Akwasi Annor in a letter dated May 15.

"That the proposed time of 12 midnight for closure may compromise security which may lead to violence, endanger public defence, public order, public safety, public health and the running of essential services.

"Therefore in the interest of Public Order, Public Safety and the Running of Essential Services, the Command requests you to relocate the destination for the picketing to the Independence Square," added the police.

But now, the conveners, Selorm Dzramado, Henry Akoto, and Yvonne Nelson, who initially resisted, have rescheduled the protest for Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The demonstration will take place from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, starting at the entrance of the University of Ghana, Legon, where protesters will gather and march to the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout.

The #DumsorMustStop protest, which first took place in 2015, is an annual vigil aimed at drawing the government's attention to addressing the lingering power crisis in Ghana.