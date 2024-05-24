ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police withdraw injunction application against #DumsorMustStop protest

Headlines Police withdraw injunction application against DumsorMustStop protest
FRI, 24 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Greater Accra regional command of the Ghana Police Service has withdrawn its injunction application against the planned #DumsorMustStop vigil.

The injunction, filed on Monday, May 20, by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, was slated to be heard by the court on Friday, May 24.

Their initial decision comes after a meeting with the conveners where they contended that allowing the protest to go ahead as planned at the Revolution Square could compromise security near Jubilee House.

"The Jubilee House, which is directly opposite the Revolution Square, is the seat of Government and therefore a security zone, thus the protest and picketing at the Revolution Square may endanger public defence, public order, public safety and violate the rights and freedom of other persons," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Arhin Akwasi Annor in a letter dated May 15.

"That the proposed time of 12 midnight for closure may compromise security which may lead to violence, endanger public defence, public order, public safety, public health and the running of essential services.

"Therefore in the interest of Public Order, Public Safety and the Running of Essential Services, the Command requests you to relocate the destination for the picketing to the Independence Square," added the police.

But now, the conveners, Selorm Dzramado, Henry Akoto, and Yvonne Nelson, who initially resisted, have rescheduled the protest for Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The demonstration will take place from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, starting at the entrance of the University of Ghana, Legon, where protesters will gather and march to the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout.

The #DumsorMustStop protest, which first took place in 2015, is an annual vigil aimed at drawing the government's attention to addressing the lingering power crisis in Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

There was immense pressure from the presidency to Police to arrest Hopeson Adorye — Captain Smart There was immense pressure from the presidency to Police to arrest Hopeson Adory...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Ambulance purchase trial politically motivate; must be discontinued – Franklin C...

2 hours ago

GII Executive Director, Mary Addah GRA-SML deal: If there have been breaches people must be held accountable – GII

2 hours ago

Mr. Joe Jackson Cedi continues to depreciate because we have given up ownership of exports to fo...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: AG's attempt to coerce witness, criminal amounts to fabrication of evidence — Sammy Gyamfi Ambulance case: AG's attempt to coerce witness, criminal amounts to fabrication ...

2 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dameright and Minority Leader and 1st accused in ambulance case Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Ambulance case: I'll never manipulate a trial I’ve succeeded in establishing pri...

2 hours ago

NDC is bound to remain in opposition — KT Hammond NDC is bound to remain in opposition — KT Hammond

2 hours ago

Russian alleged recruitment on social media Russian alleged recruitment on social media

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Adoryes arrest shows Movement for Change is making headway – Buaben Asamoa Election 2024: Adorye’s arrest shows Movement for Change is making headway – Bua...

2 hours ago

Love shouldnt be determining factor in choosing a partner – Medikal advises Love shouldn’t be determining factor in choosing a partner – Medikal advises

Just in....
body-container-line