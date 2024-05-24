ModernGhana logo
Even if I’m jailed, I’ll still speak my mind and heart — Hopeson Adorye

FRI, 24 MAY 2024

Movement for Change member Hopeson Adorye says his recent arrest by police will not deter him from expressing his views, insisting that jail time will not silence him.

Mr. Adorye was detained on Wednesday, May 22, following claims that he detonated dynamite in Ghana's Volta Region ahead of the 2016 elections to intimidate supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was charged and arraigned before court for publishing false news on Thursday, May 23.

Speaking to Accra-based Adom FM's morning show on Friday, May 24, from his home, Adorye said the experience has made him an even tougher person.

“No one can intimidate me; this experience has only made me stronger. I am at home and waiting for the full trial. When we get to court, I will provide full details," he stated.

The outspoken politician suggested his arrest was politically motivated, alleging that elements within his former party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were seeking to undermine him after his exit.

"My statements were made when I was an NPP member. I know they have targeted me because I am no longer in the party. Even if they jail me and take me to Nsawam, I will still speak my mind and heart," Adorye declared.

