Ambulance purchase trial politically motivate; must be discontinued – Franklin Cudjoe

FRI, 24 MAY 2024 LISTEN
IMANI Africa founder, Franklin Cudjoe has described the ambulance purchase trial involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as politically motivated.

According to him, the trial must be discontinued.
Meanwhile, Franklin Cudjoe has defended Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame over allegation that he has attempted to connive with the third accused person in the ambulance purchase trial to implicate Dr. Ato Forson.

“The AG is many things and he has lost some of my respect, but I doubt he would be this brazen to convince an accused person "make false statements " against Hon. Ato Forson..I believe the Jakpa guy could have been approached to cooperate in exchange for a lesser sentence. But then, the case itself is politically motivated and must be discontinued,” Franklin Cudjoe said.

The third accused person in the ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa accused Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame of approaching him to help him implicate Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson during court proceedings on Thursday, May 23.

He warned that he will spill the beans to expose the Attorney General if he is pushed.

“The A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1 and I have evidence for that. If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself.

“If he pushes me, I’ll open the Pandora’s box. I have evidence to all this,” Richard Jakpa told the court.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
