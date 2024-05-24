ModernGhana logo
Fri, 24 May 2024

NDC to present 'ironclad' evidence to back Jakpa's claims against Godfred Dame in ambulance procurement trial

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to present evidence supporting the claims made by Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

On May 23, Jakpa alleged in court that the Attorney General had repeatedly attempted to coerce him into falsely implicating the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, an aide to NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, described the forthcoming evidence as irrefutable.

"This is ironclad; it is not just an allegation. We in the NDC are not in the business of making baseless claims. Just give us a few days into early next week, and we will present that evidence, as our chairman has stated.

"Jakpa was speaking under oath, which means if his statements were false, he would risk imprisonment for misleading the court. I do not think someone concerned about his freedom would make such allegations lightly.

"The NDC is a serious organization, and we want the people of Ghana to take us seriously. We would not claim to have evidence unless we do," Ofosu Kwakye emphasized.

He added, "The nature of the evidence will become clear on the day the NDC announces it."

