Dr. Amin Adam charges new GRA board to investigate Bawumia's allegations of harassment 

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance, has charged the newly inaugurated Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate allegations of harassment of business people.

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia accused the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of harassing businesses under the guise of tax collection.

He voiced his concerns during a discussion with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, seeking their input as the manifesto committee develops ideas for the 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia attributed the current situation to the GRA’s practice of setting unrealistic targets for its officers, leading them to resort to taxing existing businesses excessively.

“They are harassing businesses. That harassment is coming from the sort of target that are created at their office. They are setting unrealistic targets. And this is because the tax base is so narrow you say to them, this is your target for this month, and they are trying to figure out where do I go.

“Then for them, it is very easy, you go back to where you had it the last time. You go to taxpayers, the people who are already paying taxes and then you have to come up with a new reason why they should pay more and so you come up with all sorts of stuff.”

However, Dr. Amin Adam said undertaking such an investigation and ensuring that matters of harassment found were dealt with would engender trust and confidence in the Authority and make people pay their taxes to shore up revenue mobilisation.

He said this during the swearing-in of the newly appointed board members of the Authority.

“I do not want to repeat the often repeated allegations against GRA staff of harassing businesses and investors. I want to use this opportunity to say that these allegations need to be investigated. GRA staff are hardworking… and I want the Board to take the lead in investigating all these allegations,” he said.

Dr Amin Adam pledged to engage relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the challenge to make businesses and investors operate in the country peacefully, while contributing to enhanced revenue mobilisation.

The Minister reiterated the need for the Board to ensure that the country met the 20 per cent tax Gross Domestic Production (GDP) ratio, consistent with the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Our obligations under the IMF-supported programme are very clear. We must improve our revenue mobilisation to achieve our medium target of 20 per cent tax to GDP ratio,” he said.

“We must meet all the indicative targets and structural benchmarks related to revenue collection under the fund programme. These should be the fundamental objectives of the board,” he added.

Dr Amin Adam also urged the Board to support the government's digitisation effort to streamline tax administration and reduce the heavy dependence on human intervention in revenue generation efforts.

On behalf of the Board, Mr Joe Ghartey, expressed appreciation to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reposing confidence in them to serve on the GRA Board.

“The balance is to increase the revenue [and] at the same time, be business friendly. We have no doubt in our mind that in trying to keep up with the target, the officers of GRA will work hard, but it's important also that we remain business-friendly and the ease of doing business in Ghana improves. “

The other members of the Board are Madam Julie Essiam, new GRA Commissioner-General, Dr Alex Ampaabeng, a Deputy Finance Minister, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, Madam Susan Akomea, Mrs Araba Bosomtwe, and Mr Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah.

GNA