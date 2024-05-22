Tension at Kejetia as cloths sellers protest against police for storming their shops to seize smuggled goods

Tension is brewing at Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region as cloths sellers protest against police for storming their shops to seize thousands of suspected smuggled goods.

Some Police Officers together with officials of some textile companies reportedly seized textiles worth GH¢500,000 on Tuesday May 21, 2024 with suspicion that the goods had some designs belonging to the textile company.

Following the development, hundreds of traders at the Kumasi Kejetia Market say they will on Wednesday May 22, 2024 closed down their shops to protest what they described as harassment from the Ghana Police Service and some textile companies in the country.

They noted that a Kia truck loaded with textiles have been impounded by the officials for committing no crime.

Speaking to this reporter, the Queen Mother of Cloth Sellers line at Kejetia who doubles as the Chairperson for Ashanti Regional Cloth Sellers Association, Nana Yaa Boadu said they committed no offense.

She added that, the cloths in question passed through all the necessary documentations at the port, adding that she finds it difficult to comprehend the action of the police.

She noted that, the traders will embark on massive demonstration against authorities in the region over police and textile companies harassing cloth dealers in the region.