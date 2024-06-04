Gender Minister warns Daycare Centers to follow regulations or face closure

On Monday, June 3, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dakoa Newman, along with the Chief Director, Director of Social Welfare, and other department staff, conducted surprise inspections of daycare centres in the Greater Accra Region.

The purpose of these visits was to ensure that daycare centres were operating with proper licenses from the Social Welfare Department and maintaining suitable sanitation standards to create a safe and healthy learning environment for children.

During visits to ten daycare centres, the inspection team discovered that many were operating without valid licenses, with some licenses expired. Hon. Newman emphasized the importance of compliance with daycare regulations as mandated by national laws.

The minister also addressed the issue of excessive screen time for children, highlighting UN guidelines that recommend no screen time for children under two years old. She encouraged the use of educational toys to facilitate learning through play.

The inspections covered The Cedar School, Hope of Glory Passion School, Day Spring Montessori, St. Adelaide International School, New Princeton School, McHill Montessori School, Osofo Owuo Memorial School, Genesis Shishidzee, La Neighborhood Early Childhood Development Center, and Teshie Neighborhood Community Daycare Center.

At Osofo Owuo Memorial Daycare Center, the delegation found an unsanitary environment and no valid operating license. Hon. Newman expressed her disappointment and warned of the immediate closure of the centre until it meets the required standards.

"No daycare centre can operate without a valid license. The social welfare department will ensure that all non-compliant centres are closed until they adhere to the regulations and laws of Ghana," she asserted.

Apostle Philip Ghantey, headteacher of Osofo Owuo Memorial Daycare, requested more time to address the issues, citing financial difficulties.

Hon. Newman urged parents to verify the licensing status of daycare centres before enrolling their children.

Rev. Dr. Comfort Asare, Director of the Department of Social Welfare, emphasized the need for daycare centres to have spacious rooms, play areas, educational drawings, toys, appropriate furniture, and a valid operating license to provide a conducive environment for children's development.