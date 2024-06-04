ModernGhana logo
Rawlings-led AFRC's 3 months government most uncorrupt, effective in Ghana's history — Oliver Barker

Headlines Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor
TUE, 04 JUN 2024
Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Ghanaian social activist and #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has described the three months government of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) led by Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings in 1979 as the most uncorrupt and effective in Ghana's history.

In a post on X on Tuesday, June 4, marking the 45th anniversary of the June 4th coup, Barker-Vormawor said "The 3 months they stayed in power has been the most uncorrupt, and effective Government Ghana has ever seen."

He acknowledged that the members of the AFRC "weren't perfect people, but they were a perfect reminder that gluttony begets violent ends."

The activist suggested that "the 4th Republican watch its back with its violent desires and penchant for gluttony."

The AFRC came to power in a coup that removed the Supreme Military Council, another military regime, from power.

The June 4 coup was preceded by an abortive attempt on May 15, 1979, when Flt. Lt. Jerry Rawlings and other ranks were arrested.

It came after widespread discontent with the economy and allegations of corruption within the SMC regime.

In the brief period they were in power before handing over to a civilian government, the AFRC carried out investigations into alleged corruption and prosecuted several public officials.

Their populist reforms like low-income housing projects and subsidy schemes were also praised for improving livelihoods.

However, critics argue the AFRC period was also marked by human rights abuses and political oppressions against opponents of the revolution.

