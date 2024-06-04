Korea-Africa Summit: Korea has critical role in realising Africa's economic potential — Kenya’s President Ruto

Kenyan President William Ruto has said Korea has a critical role to play in unlocking Africa's vast economic potential and opportunity.

Addressing the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Goyang on Monday, June 3, Ruto emphasised the enormous untapped resources and assets across the continent that could be harnessed for greater investment and jobs.

"The continent's assets include a dynamic youthful and skilled population, abundant arable land, huge renewable energy reserves and vast mineral resources," Ruto said in his remarks.

He noted that through stronger partnership between Africa and Korea, more opportunities could be created across key sectors like food security, science and technology, and healthcare.

Ruto stated that the Korean government and business community are well-placed to help turn Africa's potential into real investment and economic growth.

"The Government of Korea and Korean investors have a critical role to play in turning Africa's enormous potential into opportunity and eventually investment," the Kenyan leader affirmed.

The inaugural Korea-Africa Summit, attended by leaders from various African nations, aims to elevate economic cooperation between Asia's fourth largest economy and the resource-rich continent.

It comes amid increased focus on partnerships that can aid Africa's development ambitions.