Your plan to rig election for NPP won't work - Mahama warns EC

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has cautioned the Electoral Commission's leadership “to live up to its expected mandate and stop working in the interest of the ruling party.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 03, 2024, Mr Mahama, said the Electoral Commission's decision not to allow agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise points to only one reason— “the EC's avowed determination to aid the ruling NPP in stealing the outcome of the 2024 elections.”

Mr Mahama stated that the collusion between the EC and the NPP will not work stressing “they will fail!”

The former President said he is not surprised that the NPP and the EC quickly reversed a collective decision taken at an IPAC meeting last week to have political party agents present at the district offices for the transfer exercise.

He said the NPP knows and internally admits that it will lose the 2024 presidential elections.

He alleged that the NDC also know that the NPP will lose and, as a last resort, it seeks to deploy gerrymandering during this voter transfer period to improve its chances in the parliamentary elections in the erroneous belief that it may rely on that to affect its presidential votes.

Again, Mr Mahama emphasized that the NPP’s strategy will not work.

He disclosed that the Party has in its possession a long list of constituencies in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions and selected places in Greater Accra and other regions where the NPP is seeking to transfer thousands of voters from their strongholds to offset the NDC’s gains in constituencies it controls.

In Mr Mahama’s view, Ghanaians have already decided to vote Akufo-Addo and Bawumia out because of the “unprecedented hardships they are faced with due to their economic mismanagement and deep-seated corruption.”

Mr Mahama expressed certainty that no amount of collusion between the Electoral Commission and the NPP can rescue the NPP on December 07, 2024 as the NDC has instructed its executives at all levels to continue to be present and observe the transfer process.

He challenged the EC leadership to live up to its expected mandate and stop working in the interest of the governing party.

