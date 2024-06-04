Continue to be present, observe Voter Transfer process – Mahama instructs NDC agents

Leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has kicked against the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to undertake its Voter Transfer process away from the eyes of the political parties.

The EC in a memo to Regional Directors on June 2, directed that District Officers should not allow party agents to observe the Transfer of Votes Exercise.

“The Commission's attention has been drawn to the violent clashes occurring at some of the District Offices as a result of the Transfer of Votes Exercise.

“Regional Directors are to inform District Officers not to allow Agents of Political Parties to observe the Transfer of Votes Exercise with effect from tomorrow, Monday, the 3rd of June,” the EC said in its memo.

Reacting to the memo, former President John Dramani Mahama has argued that it is an attempt by the EC to collude with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to steal the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

In a short statement shared on Facebook, the NDC flagbearer said NDC agents will continue to be present to observe the Voter Transfer process.

“We have instructed our party at all levels to continue to be present and observe the transfer process,” John Dramani Mahama said.

He further challenged the EC leadership to live up to its expected mandate and stop working in the interest of the ruling party.