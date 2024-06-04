EC determined to allow NPP to steal outcome of 2024 elections – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of working to serve the interest of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the former president, the EC is determined to allow the NPP to steal the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

This comes after the EC directed that no party official should be allowed to observe the ongoing Voter Transfer exercise.

In a statement from John Dramani Mahama on the decision of the Electoral Commission, he said it is clear the EC is trying to assist the ruling NPP to rig the 2024 general election.

“The Electoral Commission's decision not to allow agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise points to only one reason— the EC's avowed determination to aid the ruling NPP in stealing the outcome of the 2024 elections.

“But as I have continued to repeat, and did the past weekend in Tongo, this collusion between the EC and the NPP will not work. They will fail,” Mahama stressed.

The former President in his statement on Facebook said he is certain that no amount of collusion between the Electoral Commission and the NPP can rescue the NPP on December 07.