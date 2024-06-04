ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EC determined to allow NPP to steal outcome of 2024 elections – Mahama

Headlines NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN
NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama [File Photo]

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of working to serve the interest of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the former president, the EC is determined to allow the NPP to steal the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

This comes after the EC directed that no party official should be allowed to observe the ongoing Voter Transfer exercise.

In a statement from John Dramani Mahama on the decision of the Electoral Commission, he said it is clear the EC is trying to assist the ruling NPP to rig the 2024 general election.

“The Electoral Commission's decision not to allow agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise points to only one reason— the EC's avowed determination to aid the ruling NPP in stealing the outcome of the 2024 elections.

“But as I have continued to repeat, and did the past weekend in Tongo, this collusion between the EC and the NPP will not work. They will fail,” Mahama stressed.

The former President in his statement on Facebook said he is certain that no amount of collusion between the Electoral Commission and the NPP can rescue the NPP on December 07.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor Rawlings-led AFRC's 3 months government most uncorrupt, effective in Ghana's his...

1 hour ago

File Photo Continue to be present, observe Voter Transfer process – Mahama instructs NDC ag...

1 hour ago

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dakoa Newman Gender Minister warns Daycare Centers to follow regulations or face closure

1 hour ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo EC determined to allow NPP to steal outcome of 2024 elections – Mahama

1 hour ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto at the Korea-Africa summit Korea-Africa Summit: Korea has critical role in realising Africa's economic pote...

1 hour ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa World Bank has paid twice for KIA's e-gate project and recorded it as completed ...

1 hour ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia There’s a problem; cost of living has gone up globally — Bawumia concedes

1 hour ago

Passengers were stranded after the strike shut down domestic flights as well as the national power grid. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Nigeria unions in talks on second day of strike

8 hours ago

African Court's 73rd Ordinary Session is underway in Tanzania African Court's 73rd Ordinary Session is underway in Tanzania

8 hours ago

SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS

Just in....
body-container-line