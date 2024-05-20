Sale of hotels: We will cooperate fully with CHRAJ – SSNIT

The management of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has stressed it will cooperate fully with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the processes involved in the stakes of four of its hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong.

On Friday, May 17, member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa successfully petitioned CHRAJ to investigate and stop the sale of SSNIT's hotels to the Hon. Bryan Acheampong.

This was after the MP intercepted documents confirming that SSNIT is far advanced in selling a 60% stake in six of its hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited owned by Hon. Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi.

In a press release from SSNIT, it has assured that it will cooperate with CHRAJ to investigate the matter.

“It was mentioned on the Metro TV discussion that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has been petitioned to conduct a full-scale investigation into the sale of SSNIT hotels.

“Given the impending investigation by CHRAJ, Management of SSNIT will not comment further. SSNIT will cooperate fully with CHRAJ throughout its investigation process,” the management of SSNIT said in its release.

Meanwhile, SSNIT has assured pensioners, contributors and the public of its commitment to managing the affairs of the Trust prudently for the sustainability of the Pension Scheme.