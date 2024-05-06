Oti Regional Minister seeks partnership with NSS to boost education and agriculture

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr. Daniel Machator has engaged in discussions with the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, in efforts to enhance education and agricultural development in the Oti Region.

Speaking during a working visit, the minister emphasised the significant contributions of national service personnel in his region.

He explained that over the years, the scheme has deployed NSP to enhance teaching and learning across the length and breadth of the country.

Educational foundation

Mr. Daniel Machator highlighted the importance of strengthening the educational foundation for the youth, explaining the vital role of the past and current NSP in driving socio-economic growth in his region.

"I am proud of your deployment so far. Indeed, it has succeeded in helping my region in the areas of education, health and agriculture. I therefore request some more in the coming service year," he stated.

Collaboration

The Minister further proposed collaboration with the NSS to allocate agricultural personnel to support farming initiatives across the Oti Region.

This strategic partnership, according to the minister, aims to harness the region's agricultural potential and empower local farmers and the NSP with modern techniques and resources.

For his part, the Executive Director of NSS, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, expressed enthusiasm for the proposed collaboration.

He acknowledged the significant impact it could have on the region's development.

Skilled personnel

Mr. Assibey Antwi assured the Minister of the NSS's commitment to deploying skilled personnel effectively to meet the specific needs of the Oti Region.

"I believe this collaborative effort will positively impact education and agriculture. It will equally lay the foundation for prosperity and progress in your region. We will support you in achieving this vision as it aligns with the President's planting for food and jobs agenda and our deployment for employment vision," he noted.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to formalise plans for the deployment of more teachers and agricultural personnel in the coming service year.

This collaborative effort between the Oti Regional Minister and NSS, according to Mr. Assibey Antwi, reflects a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment within the region.

He added that the proactive approach demonstrated by Mr. Daniel Machator indicates a commitment to addressing critical challenges and harnessing opportunities for growth in the Oti Region.

"It is without doubt that this collaboration will create jobs and improve socio-economic development. More opportunities will be created, and the youth in the Oti Region and its environs will benefit," he assured.