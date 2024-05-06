ModernGhana logo
EC to start replacing voter cards from May 30

EC to start replacing voter cards from May 30
Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will commence the replacement of voter ID cards from Thursday, May 30, through to Friday, June 14. Concurrently, the transfer of votes and applications for proxy voting will also be facilitated within the same timeframe.

These activities are slated to occur at EC district offices, selected electoral areas, and public universities.

During this process, it is important to highlight that it constitutes a criminal offence for a guarantor to vouch for more than 10 individuals, non-Ghanaians, or individuals below the age of 18.

Preparatory measures for the December 2024 polls had previously been disclosed by the EC, outlining plans for updating the voter register.

This updating initiative is scheduled to commence on May 7 and conclude on May 27, 2024.

The objective is to ensure the inclusion of newly eligible voters, specifically those who have recently turned 18, in the voter register. Additionally, individuals over 18 years old who have yet to register for a voter’s ID card will be afforded the opportunity to do so during this period.

—classfmonline

