Suspended approval of Akufo-Addo appointees: Parliament means well - Collins Adomako-Mensah

The Deputy Minister designate for Energy, and a Member of Parliament for the Efigya Kwabre North constituency, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has expressed confidence in the Legislature and is of the belief that, the consideration and approval of their nomination which was suspended before Parliament's indefinite adjournment, was not done out of spite or sabotage.

He stated that being vetted yet unapproved, doesn't mean Parliament is against their appointment, or has any plans to reject their approval, despite being qualified for the position.

"Irrespective of our party colours, political and ideological differences, we are always one as Parliamentarians when it comes to the plenary and Parliamentary work. So I know my colleagues and the Speaker will make the right decision on our case at the appropriate time.

However, even in the unlikely events where it turns out that my nomination as Deputy Minister for Energy is rejected, I will still carry on with my role as a Member of Parliament, speaking for myself. At the end of the day, life goes on and I am fully prepared for any outcome",

An assertive Collins Adomako-Mensah, declared this in an exclusive interview with Newslinegh.com, on Friday May 3rd, 2024 in Accra.

He further explained that he was first a Member of Parliament, before getting the opportunity through the benevolence of the President to serve in this government and so if, hypothetically, Parliament decides to reject his appointment, he will go back to his duties as Member of Parliament.

In the realm of politics, where power, dynamics and ambition often collide, a nominee's fate can hang in the balance with each decision made by the governing bodies (Parliament).

Such nominees usually find themselves in the spotlight as they are faced with critical juncture in their journey towards coveted positions in government.

Amidst the heated debate and fervent discussions about whether Parliament will approve or reject their nomination when the House reconvenes, the nominee's seeming patriotism and a sense of service is evident in his assertion according to political experts Newslinegh.com spoke to, giving a renewed hope that there are few politicians who are committed to national cohesion and have a sense of dedicated national call.

With his utterances, imbued with a sense of resilience and pragmatism, striking a chord of optimism across the divide.

In a world where success is often equated with approval and failure with rejection, Hon. Adomako-Mensah's stance, stands as a beacon of strength and wisdom, as seen by many of the people our team spoke to.

A truth that encapsulates a deeper truth that transcends the confines of politics, and the courage to move forward in the face of adversity, this gesture is also seen by many as a worthy example to the youth.

According to the Efigya Kwabre North legislator, this is a call to embrace uncertainty, to face challenges head-on, and not be deterred by setbacks or obstacles along the way.

" The verdict, I believe will come from Parliament and as I speak, we are still in recess and should possibly be going back in the coming days. So I am sure when the moment of truth arrives and the final decision is made, the outcome mattered less than the journey that had led to it", he acknowledged.

Hon. Adomako-Mensah, also advised that life is a series of ebbs and flows, victories and defeats, but through it all, the essence of who we are should remain unchanged.

Adding that his fate and that of the other designated Ministers of State will be sealed, when they emerge from the crucible of politics not as a victor or a vanquished, but as symbols of perseverance and grace under pressure.

Background

Prior to Parliament going on recess, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, suspended the consideration and approval of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State nominated by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indefinitely.

The Speaker's decision was taken pursuant to an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, rendering Parliament unable to approve new ministers nominated by the President.

Speaker Bagbin's action is deemed to have followed a correspondence from the presidency, which issued a cease and desist letter to Parliament, restraining same from transmitting the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values to the President, Akufo-Addo for his assent as the law demands.

The presidency cited an ongoing interlocutory application at the Supreme Court as grounds for it's decision.

In an official response, Speaker Bagbin reiterated Parliament’s inability to proceed with the approval of the new ministers under a condition that many see as a direct response to the President on his stance on Anti-LGTBQ bill