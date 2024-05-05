Ashanti Regional Communication Director pledges unwavering support for Bawumia

05.05.2024 LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Paul Yandoh, has affirmed his steadfast commitment to ensuring the victory of His Excellency Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Speaking on the esteemed local media platform, Wontumi Radio and TV, Mr. Yandoh passionately pledged to channel his team's efforts towards this noble cause.

"As the leader of the Communication team, I have a responsibility to effectively communicate the numerous achievements and initiatives spearheaded by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia," expressed Mr. Yandoh during his interview. His words echoed a deep sense of urgency and duty in disseminating the government's successes throughout the region.

Mr. Yandoh underscored the importance of countering the narrative propagated by the opposition, stressing that the NPP government has surpassed the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration led by John Dramani Mahama. "It's imperative that we take this message directly to the grassroots and ensure everyone comprehends the remarkable progress we've achieved," he emphasized.

To this end, Mr. Yandoh has spearheaded a series of community engagements aimed at fostering direct communication with constituents on a local level, reaching out to residents across various communities within the Ashanti region. His proactive approach in engaging with local citizens and directly sharing the government's accomplishments has garnered widespread appreciation.

The community engagement initiative seeks to bridge the communication divide between the government and its citizens, providing them with firsthand information about the developments and enhancements that have been implemented. Mr. Yandoh's unwavering dedication to this grassroots approach is commendable, showcasing a profound understanding of the significance of grassroots mobilization and transparent communication in the political landscape.

His enthusiastic endorsement of Dr. Bawumia's candidacy underscores a unified front within the NPP ranks, reaffirming the party's resolve to sustain its leadership and continue implementing policies that have positively impacted the nation.

As the 2024 elections draw nearer, effective communication will be more pivotal than ever. With dynamic leaders like Mr. Yandoh leading the charge, the NPP's message of progress and prosperity is poised to resonate deeply with voters across Ghana.