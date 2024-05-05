Renewing my mandate is evident to the trust my constituents have in me — Effigya Kwabre North MP

Hon. Collins Adomako-Mensah

The Member of Parliament for the Effigya Kwabre North Constituency, Hon. Collins Adomako-Mensah, has described his current status as a testament to the relationship he has built, the initiatives he has spearheaded and the impact he has made in the Constituency within this short space of time.

Being elected as Member of Parliament he said, "is a responsibility that should be approached with humility, dedication, and a deep sense of duty towards those who have placed their trust in you to be their voice in the Legislative Chamber."

"Renewing my mandate in January as Member of Parliament was indeed a strong indication of the trust and confidence my constituents have reposed in me to represent their interests and address their needs effectively.

"For my Constituents, I always say thank you to them for the opportunity to serve as their lead advocate in Parliament. Fortunately, in January, they renewed my mandate; I won my primaries. My Constituency is one of those areas we call "Safe Seats", so I anticipate that all things being equal, I will be back in Parliament for the next 4years", he noted.

According to the lawmaker, having the opportunity to serve another term reflects not only his track record and accomplishments during his 3years in office, but also reinforces the connection he has established with the people he represents.

"The fact that my constituents have chosen to re-elect me, demonstrates that they believe in my ability to advocate for their concerns, champion important issues, and work towards the development and progress of the constituency", he reiterated.

He pointed out that every re-election serves as a validation of the work a candidate has done and the dedication they have shown in serving the community.

He emphasized the need for Members of Parliament to recognize the significance of being entrusted with the mandate to represent the voices and aspirations of the people.

Stating that electing a person to lead and represent a community signifies that the people believe in the person's leadership, integrity, and commitment to serving their best interests; the more reason he is doing all he can to improve the lives of the people of Efigya Kwabre North.

"I may not be able to totally eradicate poverty and unemployment in my constituency, but I have at least put in place initiatives that will provide flexible jobs for the youth to lessen their burden.

"One of the things I also discovered in the constituency when I took over as an MP was the issue of financing, especially when it comes to investing in the child's education, but thankfully, the introduction of the Free SHS initiative by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, changed the narrative and his Constituents can now educate with wards without being worried about financing.

"I also took it upon myself to introduce an intervention which will help to improve the quality of exams, and I can proudly say that we have moved incredibly from 35% to 85% within 3 years," Hon. Adomako-Mensah revealed.

Briefings, as he calls it, is a yearly programme he designed to help improve the quality of education for students, where he usually brings examiners from Accra to the constituency, just to teach the students how to answer exam questions.

Hon. Adomako-Mensah also has rewards for the best ten students with attractive packages in order to motivate them.

He further indicated that Education, Skills training and Agriculture have been the key areas he focuses on when it comes to interventions to help resolve the unemployment situation in Efigya Kwabre North Constituency.

The MP disclosed this in an interview with this portal when he was asked about the unemployment status and interventions that have been put in place for his Constituents.

He promised to keep working tirelessly to address the concerns and advance the interests of the people.

"My prayer is to remain seated on the right side of the Speaker, so we're working towards that. We have a formidable Candidate as a party and his ( H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia) capabilities will bring us the victory we deserve", he added.