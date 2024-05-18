Uphold truth, dignity of all individuals – Akufo-Addo to journalists

18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on journalists to maintain not only precision but also integrity and ethical standards that honour the truth and the dignity of all individuals.

Speaking at the 3rd African Media Convention in Accra on Friday, he highlighted that media freedom is essential to the progress and development of any democratic society.

He noted that the African continent has experienced a significant shift towards enhanced media freedom over the past few decades.

However, he emphasised that this freedom is not just about the capacity to express or write freely.

He explained that it’s about the ability to inform, enlighten, and rally society towards shared objectives.

He thus underscored that “…I must emphasise the crucial need for the media to uphold not just accuracy, but also integrity and ethical standards that respect the truth and the dignity of all individuals.”

—citinewsroom