Election 2024: NPP unveils Sunyani East campaign team 

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled the Election 2024 campaign of the Sunyani East constituency, with a call on the team and supporters of the party to work hard to retain the parliamentary seat and widen the Presidential ballot on December 7.

Dr Ernest Kumi, the Director of Research, NPP, who made the call, described the Sunyani East constituency as a “deep blue of the great elephant family,” saying as a stronghold of the party the team and all supporters must come together, avoid complacency, and work extra hard for victory in the general election.

Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East and Mr Bartholomew Nkum, the Chairman of the Sunyani East NPP co-chaired the campaign team, which comprised the council of elders, polling station and electoral area coordinators and Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive.

Dr Kumi indicated that the various constituencies of the party remained the pillars of the NPP, hence the need for them to re-strategize well and reach out to and propagate the excelling achievements of the Government to the voting masses.

“What I see here is an indicator that the Sunyani East constituency is one of the well organised constituencies of the NPP in the country,” he stated, and expressed the optimism that with unity of purpose and formidable front the party in the constituency would not only intensify the electioneering campaign, but also identify and tackle the peculiar challenges being faced too.

Dr Kumi stressed that elections were a process, but not an event, and asked the campaign team to also focus attention and keenly follow events in the Electoral Commission's new voter's registration exercise scheduled May 7, to May 27, 2024.

As a major stakeholder, the NPP is highly interested in the new voter's registration exercise, he stated, and implored the campaign team to be interested too.

Mrs Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah, Agyare, the Bono Regional Second Vice Chairperson of the NPP, who unveiled the campaign team, said she was hopeful that the members of the team would adhere to the party's constitution in the course of their duties.

She said the campaign team was also tasked to mobilize and convince eligible and new voters, particularly those at the grassroots levels to be captured on the voter's register and vote for the NPP on December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mrs Agyare emphasised that the spirit of loyalty remained a key, and trademark of the NPP, and entreated the campaign team not only to remain loyal to the party, but also work selflessly for the party to retain political power in the Election 2024.

With the experience and proven track records of the team members, Mrs Agyare said she was confident and fully convinced that the party would maintain the constituency seat and win the presidential ballot overwhelmingly.

GNA