04.05.2024 NPP

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bekwai meets with Assembly members and government appointees

By Reporter
04.05.2024 LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate and MP hopeful for the Bewkai Constituency, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei on Tuesday, April 30, met with all elected Assembly members and government appointees in the Bekwai Municipality.

The visit was to congratulate all members, introduce himself to them, and discuss ways they can work together to develop the constituency.

The young wise counsel, as he is affectionately called, called for unity amongst members and encouraged them to propagate the good works of Dr. Bawumia and himself in their respective electoral areas.

He reiterated that, under his leadership as MP, he would ensure a fair and equitable distribution of resources and development among communities within the constituency.

He also assured members of his availability and support of matters that require his attention. Furtherance to his belief in been accessible to all members,he gave them his personal contact and asked them to reach out to him on issues that require his attention and super in their respective electoral areas.

As a realist and action man, the MP hopeful assured members of his personal calls and visit to them to discuss problems pertaining to their communities and proffer solutions to them.

The Assembly members used the opportunity to raise major issues of concern within the constituency which they believed if not attended to would increase voter apathy and affect the fortunes of the NPP in the December 7 general elections.

These include; Relocation of Poano/Adjamesu/Senfi and other refuse dumps in the constituency which has become an albatross on the communities. Road networks mentioned also included Kensere-Krokotro-Koniyaw Road and Poano to Manso roads. Lawyer took cognisance of these issues and assured them that efforts are being put in place to ensure these major challenges are resolved before the December 7 general elections.

He assured members of his commitment to them and all constituents and his strong resolve to work to bring the much needed development and improvement in the local economy of the constituency.This he affirmed, would be in tandem to his promise of a self-suffient constituency.

Members expressed appreciation and remarked that the visit is unprecedented in the history of the Assembly.

A cash donation of Ghs 5000 was presented after which a group picture was taken with members.

