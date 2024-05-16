Amidst escalating concerns over violent clashes erupting at some voter registration centers during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has raised alarm about the safety of the nation and its potential implications for the upcoming December elections.

Since its commencement on Tuesday, May 7, the registration process has been marred by incidents of brawls and chaos at various centers nationwide. Disturbing reports have surfaced of individuals wielding guns and other offensive weapons, heightening tensions and disrupting the registration process.

During an appearance on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs expressed profound concern over the prevalence of violence during the registration exercise. He attributed much of the unrest to political motivations, lamenting the failure of authorities to address the underlying causes of these disturbances.

"The ongoing limited registration process has been marked by violence. It seems we have not learned from past experiences," Allotey Jacobs remarked.

As the former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, Allotey Jacobs emphasized the urgent need for collective action to tackle the root causes of electoral violence. He cautioned that failure to do so could have serious implications for the integrity of the December 7 elections.

"If we are not careful, the December 7 elections will descend into chaos. We must act collectively to ensure the safety and integrity of our electoral process," he warned.