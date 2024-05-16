Electoral Commission has been reduced to 'Error Commission' in simple arithmetic — NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly criticized the Electoral Commission (EC), accusing it of reducing itself to an "Error Commission" due to avoidable mistakes in simple arithmetic.

Following the EC's admission of errors in the release of figures for the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise, the NDC warned against any attempts by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024, NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, emphasized the need for the EC to distance itself from any intentions of rigging the elections. He pledged to rigorously challenge and expose any actions undermining the electoral process.

“Simple arithmetic, accurately summing the regional figures from the 16 regions, would have clearly demonstrated to the EC that their numbers were erroneous. Such mistakes are utterly avoidable. Why must Ghana’s Electoral Commission be reduced to an ‘Error Commission'?

“The EC must distance itself from any intentions of rigging and be warned: any attempt to undermine the electoral process will be rigorously challenged and exposed,” he stated.

Kwetey highlighted the concept of "transpositional rigging," referring to the shuffling of figures between categories without affecting the overall total. He criticized the EC's assertion that errors in regional figures did not impact the total count as misleading.

Asserting that the 2024 elections would not proceed as usual, Kwetey issued a firm notice to the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission, vowing resolute resistance to any attempt to violate electoral regulations.

He urged the EC to handle electoral figures with utmost seriousness, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the elections and ensuring that no voter is disenfranchised due to careless errors.