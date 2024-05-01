Nigerian workers' march towards true democracy

Interior Minister, Chief Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Once again we have many reasons to give thanks to God for the safe passage of April. During the month, we had no sad news about any of our approximately 2,000 network members.

Today, as every other first day of May in Nigeria, as well as in many other democratic countries around the world, the people will usually celebrate what has come to be known as Workers’ Day. The day is always declared a public holiday by government.

The Minister of Interior, Chief Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government will congratulate Nigerian workers for their commitment and sacrifice towards building a better Nigeria. He will commend the workers for their indefatigable effort at ensuring the full implementation of government policies and programmes through efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians and foreign investors.

All the candidates of various political parties that participated in the 2023 presidential election will also congratulate Nigerian workers on the occasion of today's event. In their previous goodwill messages, they had defined workers’ unions in Nigeria as critical partners in the economic development of the country. They had also observed that it was the hard work and resilience of the Nigerian workers that constituted the engine and lubricant of the country’s economic growth and national development. And so, they always commended the various labour unions in Nigeria for being dependable watchdogs that always served the interest of the Nigerian people.

Through the years since Nigeria acquired self rule, the various labour unions in the country never seized to play pivotal intermediary roles between the government and the people, the most recent being the agitation for an increase in the monthly minimum wage of workers from N30,000 to N615,000.

ROLU Ltd. congratulates the labour unions in Nigeria for this feat and assures them that with the same kind of determination, it would be possible to further improve the living standards of the Nigerian worker. Given the creative energies and resilience of Nigerian workers, it is very possible for the workers' unions to create economic buoyancy and redefine the country’s narrative as a centre of prosperity and not the poverty capital of the world.

Well-meaning citizens of Nigeria will also celebrate Workers’ Day with the workers, in acknowledgement of the great sacrifices they make for the country. And so, we also call on organized labour under their various professional unions to embrace the path of peace, harmony and national unity in all their engagements with employers of labour and governments at all levels.

Today, many Nigerians will stay home to enjoy the celebration with their families. But only few, unfortunately, will think it necessary to sit down quietly and reflect on what work means in Nigeria, to Nigerians.

Preposterous, as it seems, Nigeria is one country where the citizens always go for the money, not the jobs. It is obvious that the attitude of employers of labour contributed immensely to the lackadaisical working habit of today’s workers in the country. Over the years, workers were usually owed arrears of salaries running into several months by employers of labour.

Even when succeeding Nigerian governments made it a point of duty to stand on the rooftop to advertise how much they would be committed to the eradication of bribery and corruption in the country, yet every year seemed to deepen the rot Nigerian citizens found themselves in, because government was always the number one culprit when it came to the question of late payment of workers’ salaries. It is a national curse that Nigerian leaders must break.

When the breadwinner of a family is unsure whether or not his family would eat the next meal because he does not know when his wages would be paid, or if indeed they will be paid at-all, what would any one expect? In his anxiety, he tries to get some money, by hook or crook, so that at-least he can put some sort of food on the breakfast table for his family.

That state of affairs inevitably culminates, not only in corrupt practices, but more depressingly, leads to child labour, which is also child abuse. It is one reason why, in practically every city in Nigeria today, children as young as eight years can be seen hawking commodities like banana, groundnuts, puff-puff and pure water. In the process, they are unashamedly exposed to all kinds of hazards, from road accidents to rape and even kidnapping. In this messy state of affairs, government remains the main culprit because it is the highest employer of labour, and because its legislative arm has criminally refused to enact laws that can financially stabilize working class families and subsequently, the Nigerian society. Nigerian children deserve a better deal than this.

The more advanced democratic countries, like the UK and the US, started their war against bribery and corruption by enacting laws which made it a very serious crime for employers of labour not to pay their workers on time. This was one of the benefits of the industrial revolution and one that has been largely responsible for the level of stability their societies have enjoyed over the centuries. In these countries, some workers are paid weekly, some bi-weekly, some every four weeks and others on a particular day of the month. No one is ever owed arrears of salary because employers know that if an employee brings their case before an Employment Tribunal, they might end up paying heavy fines as penalty or the company may even be shut down for incompetence. The result is that working class families are able to plan their lives, living within their means and this makes for a stable society. This is what Nigerians expect from the Tinubu-led federal government of Nigeria.

As we step into the month of May, I would like to extend a warm welcome to each of our business associates. I hope this month sees everyone well in our respective endeavours.

I'd also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that our delisting exercise of non-financial members is currently underway. Our commitment to maintaining the integrity and quality of our network is paramount, and as such, we are ensuring that all members are actively engaged and contributing their little quota towards our general good.

The editorial team is diligently reviewing memberships, and unfortunately, those businesses and clients which are unable to fulfil their annual subscriptions of just N12,000 will be delisted from our website and all of our social media forums.

We understand the challenges that face many businesses in these times, and we encourage those facing difficulties to reach out to our team to discuss alternative arrangements, as we wish all our business associates the very best in their businesses and endeavours. Your success is our success, and we are here to support you every step of the way.

But lest I forget: it's crucial to remind ourselves why an advertising agency like ROLU Ltd. is vital to our businesses. ROLU Ltd. plays a pivotal role in the growth and subsequent success of the businessmen and women it serves in several ways.

In today's competitive market, effective marketing and promotion are essential for growth and visibility. ROLU Ltd. offers a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services to a targeted global audience, thereby enabling them to maximise their reach, up their revenues and enhance their potential for success.

Members of ROLU network have access to a wealth of resources, including networking opportunities, industry insights, and guidance from marketing experts. Together, we can amplify our presence in the global market to achieve our business goals.

ROLU Ltd., as many of us already know, specializes in reaching a specific audience which basically comprises of business professionals, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers. By advertising in our magazine, businesses can directly target their desired demographics, ensuring that their message reaches those most likely to engage with their products or services.

In a crowded marketplace where giants like Jiji, Konga, Jumia and similar organisations have made incursions, standing out of the crowd becomes essential. ROLU Ltd. Opted to provide businesses with a platform to increase their brand visibility and awareness among a highly relevant audience. Through strategic placement and creative advertising solutions, businesses can elevate their brand presence and capture the attention of potential customers globally.

To be sure, being featured in a trusted and respected publication like ROLU Business Magazine lends credibility and trustworthiness to any business. Readers perceive businesses advertised in our magazine as reputable and reliable, which can positively influence their purchasing decisions.

ROLU Ltd. doesn't just offer advertising space. It also provides valuable business, educational, health and relationships insights, trends, and analysis. We provide expertise in marketing and advertising strategies. From crafting compelling ad copy to designing visually striking advertisements, our team assists businesses to create campaigns that resonate with their target audience and drive results. By staying informed about the latest developments in their respective interests, businesses can make informed decisions and adapt their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of competitions.

As part of ROLU network, businesses have access to valuable networking opportunities with other like-minded professionals and potential collaborators. Building connections and fostering relationships within the business community can open doors to new partnerships, opportunities, and growth avenues.

ROLU Ltd. offers digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegrams, YouTube, and Instagram. Here, network members interact, further advertise their products and services and patronize each other across categories. This multichannel approach ensures that businesses can reach their audience through various touchpoints to maximize their exposure and engagement.

ROLU Ltd. will continue to serve as a valuable partner for businessmen and women by providing targeted reach, brand visibility, credibility, industry insights, networking opportunities, marketing expertise, and multichannel exposure—all essential elements for achieving success in today's competitive business landscape

Thank you for your continued support and participation in the ROLU network. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the delisting exercise or any other matter, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Wishing you a productive and prosperous month ahead.

- Chief Sir Emeka Asinugo, KSC is a London-based British-Nigerian veteran journalist, author and publisher