High time Nigerian politicians paid the police well

25.03.2024 LISTEN

Nigeria is a very rich country. Within its diverse cultures, manpower and mineral resources, it has great economic potentials. But unfortunately, the country has long been plagued by political corruption that often lends itself to social unrest. At the heart of this consistent turmoil is the embodiment of a social system that systematically encourages the exploitation of its own people, with the police force serving as a pawn in the hands of unscrupulous politicians. The result is that the very fragile fabric of the multi-ethnic society becomes frayed because those expected to protect citizens are at the same time being equally forced into a cycle of official corruption, obviously using as key, their extremely poor salary structure.

By any stretch of the imagination, it wasn't like Nigerian politicians did not know exactly what they were into, or what they were doing. In what could pass for their deliberate faults, they have, even as we speak, continued to frustrate the same country men and women of theirs, who voted them into public offices, by making them lose faith in government organisations and their ability to protect the ordinary citizen. One way they have knit this political web is to ensure that the remuneration of police officers which they continue to effectively manipulate remains abysmally low. In such a way, they are able to use them as pawns on their political chessboards.

The Nigeria police is arguably one of the least paid forces in the entire world today. But this needs not be so, given the enormous oil, gas and other precious solid minerals the country is endowed with by nature.

Nigerian politicians, always cunning in their ways, understand all too well the power dynamics at play. They deliberately manipulate the economic vulnerability of the police force to further their own private pecuniary interests and agendas, leaving the populace at the mercy of their whims and caprices.

The modus operandi is simple, and yet effective. It is alleged that senior police officers, in collusion with politicians, deploy junior officers to man checkpoints and conduct patrols. It is at these checkpoints that the extortion racket thrives. Vehicle drivers, faced with the prospect of harassment or delay, are coerced by police officers into parting with their hard-earned money. This illicit gain is then funnelled upwards, with a portion finding its way back to the pockets of junior officers as their "cut."

While the veracity of these allegations may be subject to debate, the prevailing sentiment among Nigerians suggests a widespread belief in their validity. This pervasive culture of corruption has continued to corrode trust in institutions of government and rubbish the social contract between the government and the very people that voted it into public office.

A stark comparison between the salaries of Nigerian police recruits and their counterparts in other African or European nations reveals the glaring disparity engineered by these politicians. It is shocking, to put it mildly.

Perhaps, Uganda is one country Nigeria can claim to be better than, when it comes to police remuneration. With an average constable paid as low as Ush 23,299.17 which is the equivalent of N8, 812.70 a month, Nigeria should send its officers to find out why there is possibly less criminal activities in that country. No stories of bandits. No stories of kidnappings of school children from their schools. No stories of mauling down police and military officers on duty by unknown gunmen. No stories of kidnapping royal fathers or members of their families and slaughtering them in cold blood. No stories of invading police and military barracks or villages, burning their houses and sacking the villagers to become refugees in their own country. Nigerian authorities must send their officers to Uganda to understudy the magic.

In Nigeria, the salary of a police recruit is forty-three thousand, three hundred and thirty eight naira (N43, 338). In Ghana, the lowest paid police officer earns 478 G₵ a month, the equivalent of fifty-three thousand, eight hundred and ninety-eight naira and eight-six kobo (N53, 898.86).

In Kenya, it is a different story.

Being a police officer in Kenya is among the most prestigious professions one can ever get. The profession comes with status and good standing in the community. Like other professions, how much Kenyan police officers earn depends largely on their educational level and the ranks they hold in the police force. Nine years ago, in 2015, the Kenya police salary was increased by 100% in a move that saw many police officers motivated to work harder. As per this new structure, the basic salary for a Kenyan police constable came to Ksh11,288, a pay that was considerably higher than that of a fresh graduate in Kenya. This means that the lowest police officer in Kenya earns Ksh 11,288 or the equivalent of one hundred and seventeen thousand, four hundred and sixty naira, and thirty kobo (N117,406.30).

In Cote d'Ivoire a recruit earns about US$170 a month, the equivalent of N249,730.00

In a country like Britain, the lowest cadre of police officers earns £3,373.25 (the equivalent of N6,244,178.89) a month. Between them and their counterparts in Nigeria, there is a whopping difference of over six million naira a month. And yet, in 2021, British Parliament approved a substantial increase for all levels of police as follows: 2.5% pay increase for all police officer ranks; 2.5% increase to the London weighting payment; 2.5% increase to the dog handlers' allowance and an increase in the on-call allowance from £15 to £20.

What is happening in Nigeria is a deliberate tactic, akin to sleight of hand, employed to divert attention from the true machinations of those in power. While they showcase superficial signs of prosperity, the masses are left in the dark, oblivious to their rampant and systematic looting of public coffers.

It is imperative that Nigerians awaken to this reality and demand accountability from their leaders. The call for a minimum monthly wage of N100,000 for the least paid police officer in Nigeria today is not just about fair compensation; it is a fundamental step towards restoring dignity to those who serve on the front lines of law enforcement.

Paying the police well is not an act of benevolence. It is an investment in the security and stability of the nation. A well-compensated police force is less susceptible to bribery and corruption, better equipped to uphold the rule of law, and more inclined to serve the interests of the people rather than those of a select few politicians and their cronies.

It is a fact of being Nigerian that even in the face of adversity, their resilience shines through. It is time, therefore, to harness that collective strength and demand a brighter future, where justice is not a commodity to be bought and sold, but a birthright to be upheld. The path to progress begins with ensuring that those entrusted with maintaining order are themselves treated justly. Nigerian politicians must heed this call, because the wellbeing of the nation depends on it.

While we advocate for an upward review of police remuneration in the country, we must also recognize that there are other factors that contribute to the predicament of the Nigerian Police which culminate in the attacks they face at checkpoints. Low pay is obviously a factor in the overall morale and motivation of police officers, which could potentially affect their performance and response to threats. But, it is important that Nigerian politicians entrusted with police affairs consider a range of these other factors that may also play significant roles.

In addition to pay, the quality of training and the resources available to the police force are crucial. Insufficient training and inadequate equipment can hinder their ability to effectively combat criminal activities.

Corruption within the police force, including such issues as bribery and abuse of power will definitely undermine public trust and weaken the force's effectiveness. Mismanagement of resources and personnel can also contribute to inefficiencies. The authorities must put these factors into serious consideration.

Nigeria faces complex security challenges which include insurgency, terrorism, and organized crime. Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach beyond just increasing police salaries or giving them more adequate training and equipment. Socioeconomic factors such as general poverty, unemployment and social inequality where some Nigerians see themselves as more Nigerian than others also contribute to over-all crime rates and security issues. Addressing these underlying issues can help reduce the prevalence of attacks on police and other security personnel on duty and in their barracks.

Building positive relationships between the police and the communities they serve will be absolutely essential for effective law enforcement. Poor community relations can lead to distrust and resistance, making it more challenging for the police to carry out their duties effectively.

While low pay does potentially contribute to dissatisfaction among police officers, it is just one piece of the wider challenge. Addressing the broader issues beyond training, resources, corruption and community relations, is essential for improving its effectiveness and reducing the vulnerability of officers to attacks at checkpoints and in barracks.

When we remember how Nigerian youths came together in protest against police brutality a few years ago, they defied ethnic barriers and religious affiliations to make their voices heard across many nations of the world. For once, they found a common ground to fight a cause many agreed was justifiable. The youths demanded an immediate and unconditional release of all arrested protesters. They demanded justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensations for their families.

They demanded that government set up an independent body to supervise the investigation and prosecution of reported police misconducts, which should be done within 10 days time. They demanded a psychological evaluation of all disbanded SARS operatives before they could be deployed again and that the exercise be verified by an independent body. And most profoundly, they demanded that government increase the salaries of serving police officers and adequately compensate them for their role in protecting the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

On reflection, I totally agree with those who strongly advocate for a proactive upward review of police salaries. There is no doubt that the mean behaviour some police officers exhibit while on duty partly emanates from the fact that they are very, very poorly paid in Nigeria. A Nigerian policeman once shot a Nigerian citizen dead because he refused to give him a hundred naira bribe! Such tragedies happened in Nigeria and practically, no Nigerian citizen was comfortable with that.

Come to think of it. Why are Nigerian police officers paid so lowly? Is it that Nigeria does not have the money to pay them? With all the money coming from oil and all the other mineral resources in the country, this reason would not hold water. Is it then that their work is not important? Is it that government enjoys paying them peanuts as salaries so they can continue to extort money from innocent Nigerian citizens? Is it that government does not appreciate the risks police officers undertake in the discharge of their duties? With the current sort of salary arrangement, what quality of security would Nigerians expect from those commissioned to protect their lives and properties?

There is no doubt that the work of the Nigeria Police is not only important but very strategic to the success of the over-all security situation in the country. It is even more so now that incidents of armed robberies, kidnappings, ritual murders and so on are daily on the rise.

But all hope is not yet lost. I still think the politicians can put things together the right way. It’s never too late. The problem is whether, given the lackadaisical, business-as-usual and sometimes, nonchalant attitude of most Nigerians to the public good, the National Assembly would ever want to put things right. I suggest to them that this year, they should usher in a new internationally acceptable salary structure for the Nigeria Police. In fact, no police officer should earn anything less than N100, 000 a month in Nigeria.

That is when Nigerian politicians will have the moral courage to get the police force to work with, and for, the people who elected them into public offices and not for the government or the rich and mighty in the land. And secondly, police officers should get friendlier with the people whose interest they protect whether or not they are armed. The usual "come today, come tomorrow" attitude of the police that makes the public deny them evidence, even when they observed the incident, must now belong to the dustbin of history. Thirdly, is that members of the National Assembly should stop giving the world this impression that they are insensitive to the root problems that challenge their countrymen and women. They should be more proactively involved.

* Asinugo is a London-based British-Nigerian journalist, author and publisher of ROLU Business Magazine (Website - https://rolultd.com)