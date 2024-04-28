Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's appointment as running mate intimidates NPP — Benjamin Kofi Quashie

The Chairman of the South African National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, expressed his view that the selection of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as former President Mahama's running mate is unsettling for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He praised Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's impeccable record, citing her accomplishments as the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and her contributions to academia and the Ministry of Education.

In an interview with Nana Otu Darko on Accra FM's "The Citizen Show" on Saturday, April 27, 2024, Mr. Quashie highlighted the absence of any tarnish on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's reputation, which he believes intimidates the NPP. He emphasized her competence and potential to bring significant development to the country as vice president.

Mr. Quashie dismissed any attempts by the NPP to discredit Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, stating that they have failed to find any flaws in her character. He praised her outdooring speech, describing it as a fearless and compelling appeal to the conscience of Ghanaians, which he believes sets a new standard in the country's political discourse.

According to Mr. Quashie, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's candidacy transcends party lines and offers hope for all Ghanaians, contrasting her with the current Vice President whom he criticizes as indecisive. He predicts that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will become the first female Vice President of Ghana and utilize her expertise to contribute to the nation's development.