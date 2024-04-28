GUTA laments negative impact of ‘avoidable dumsor’; calls for swift, decisive resolution from gov't

The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) has called for a swift and decisive resolution of the country's ongoing unpredictable power outages (dumsor).

In a press release, GUTA lamented the negative impact of dumsor on the economy, indicating that it affects every sphere of productivity.

The release signed by GUTA Director of Communications Joseph Paddy noted that the current dumsor being experienced is worsening the living conditions of Ghanaians and must be addressed without delay.

“Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) wishes to add its voice to the call by all concerned Ghanaians, Civil Society Organizations and others for a swift and decisive resolution of the ongoing unpredictable power outages in the country. Its negative impact on the entire economy is overwhelming as it affects every sphere of productivity from agriculture, trade to industry.

“Manufacturers for instance are finding it difficult to maintain production schedules as well as plan for their workers due to the inconsistency in the power supply, which also adds cost to production and worsens the living conditions of the people.

“We express our solidarity with all those affected by the avoidable dumsor crisis and call for urgent action by government to alleviate the hardships we are going through, especially the business community,” GUTA said in its release.