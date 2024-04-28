ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GUTA laments negative impact of ‘avoidable dumsor’; calls for swift, decisive resolution from gov't

Headlines GUTA laments negative impact of avoidable dumsor; calls for swift, decisive resolution from gov't
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) has called for a swift and decisive resolution of the country's ongoing unpredictable power outages (dumsor).

In a press release, GUTA lamented the negative impact of dumsor on the economy, indicating that it affects every sphere of productivity.

The release signed by GUTA Director of Communications Joseph Paddy noted that the current dumsor being experienced is worsening the living conditions of Ghanaians and must be addressed without delay.

“Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) wishes to add its voice to the call by all concerned Ghanaians, Civil Society Organizations and others for a swift and decisive resolution of the ongoing unpredictable power outages in the country. Its negative impact on the entire economy is overwhelming as it affects every sphere of productivity from agriculture, trade to industry.

“Manufacturers for instance are finding it difficult to maintain production schedules as well as plan for their workers due to the inconsistency in the power supply, which also adds cost to production and worsens the living conditions of the people.

“We express our solidarity with all those affected by the avoidable dumsor crisis and call for urgent action by government to alleviate the hardships we are going through, especially the business community,” GUTA said in its release.

DOWNLOAD PDF: [4272024113640-k5fri7u2h0-press-release---dumsor-timetable.pdf]

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others

36 minutes ago

Stolen BRVs: Bi-partisan parliamentary probe non-negotiable — Dr. Omane Boamah Stolen BRVs: Bi-partisan parliamentary probe non-negotiable — Dr. Omane Boamah

36 minutes ago

Bawumia begins regional campaign tour on Monday Bawumia begins regional campaign tour on Monday

36 minutes ago

With great urgency backed by verifiable data, facts and figures dismiss COCOBOD, ECG, GNPC, GACL CEOs — Group With great urgency backed by verifiable data, facts and figures dismiss COCOBOD,...

36 minutes ago

ECs statement on obsolete BVDs discovery lies, half-truths, pure fantasies – IMANI Africa EC’s statement on obsolete BVDs discovery “lies, half-truths, pure fantasies” – ...

36 minutes ago

Nalerigu court impound vehicles of DCE, Director of Chereponi district for owing contractor Nalerigu court impound vehicles of DCE, Director of Chereponi district for owing...

36 minutes ago

Cop, 7 others grabbed over 523,000 Gold Scam Cop, 7 others grabbed over $523,000 Gold Scam

36 minutes ago

Akufo-Addos driver wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary Akufo-Addo’s driver wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary

36 minutes ago

Investigate, jail persons liable for GRA-SML contract – Manasseh Investigate, jail persons liable for GRA-SML contract – Manasseh

36 minutes ago

Lawyer wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary Lawyer wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary

Just in....
body-container-line