A legacy of economic malaise, corruption, arrogance — Prof Gyampo 'criticizes' Akufo-Addo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has weighed in on the recent spat between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama.

The president in a recent rally told Ghanaians to vote for his vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections and not NDC flagbearer John Mahama.

In his explanation, the president noted that the one-time president he defeated twice in 2016 and 2020 has never been pleased with his works hence he will destroy the legacy the NPP government has built if given the mandate again.

"The person I defeated and my work since I took over seems not to please him, so I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have achieved if he comes back," said the President.

In response, the NDC flagbearer admitted he would not protect the president’s legacy which is fraught with misgovernance, poverty, increased unemployment and others.

In a Facebook post, the political scientist affirmed Mr. Mahama’s description of President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government’s legacy.

“A legacy of dissipated goodwill, economic malaise, nepotism, corruption, arrogance, political king-konism, masked Dumsor, sale of timeless values for USD 3 billion, respect for only two chiefs, but with Free SHS and some digitization,” wrote Prof Gyampo.