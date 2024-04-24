Prof Jane Naana is more than qualified to be Ghana’s first vice president and even president — Haruna Iddrisu

Former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has hailed the track record of 2024 NDC running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Speaking to the media at the official unveiling of Professor Opoku-Agyemang's candidacy as the 2024 NDC running mate on Wednesday, April 24, Haruna Iddrisu asserted that the former Education Minister is more than qualified to be the country’s first female Vice President and even President.

"Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is more than qualified to be the running mate, vice president, and subsequently president. Her records speak for themselves," said the lawmaker.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is officially unveiling Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as its vice presidential candidate for the 2024 elections at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

In a press statement released on Tuesday, April 23, the party's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi announced that the unveiling ceremony would take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA.

Senior party members and other party supporters attended the ceremony to witness the unveiling of Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the NDC running mate.