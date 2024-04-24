Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, cautioned against the potential consequences of electing John Dramani Mahama as President again in the December polls, particularly in relation to Ghana's education sector.

In an interview on NEAT FM's morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Rev. Ntim Fordjour expressed his belief that returning Mahama to the presidency would spell doom for the country's education system.

He asserted that the education sector, under the leadership of the incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, is currently performing well and cautioned that this positive trajectory could be jeopardized if Mahama assumes office again.

"Mahama has no brilliant policy to implement," Rev. Ntim Fordjour remarked.

The Deputy Education Minister further emphasized the importance of continuity in educational policies and initiatives, suggesting that a change in leadership could lead to instability and potential regression in the education sector.

"If Ghanaians vote for Mahama again, our education system will be turned upside down and he will destroy it," Rev. Ntim Fordjour warned.